IN a dramatic turn of events, records were smashed and clearances and averages improved across the board on the final day of the Annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, CQLX, Gracemere.
The market was consistently strong from the opening session to when the hammer fell on the final lot.
Twelve breeds and composites went under the hammer on the final day, resulting in 91 per cent clearance of the male section, resulting in an overall $9245 average.
Eight Brangus females averaged $3250 to totally clear that section.
Overall, the sale ended with a result that saw 366 bulls sell for an overall average of $8728 to top at a record level of $50,000 for a 79 per cent clearance at auction, while 38 females averaged $5618 for a 93 per cent clearance.
The record breaker on the final day of selling was a 1080 kilogram, 36-month-old, Simmental bull,
Eden Hills Rissole offered by Janet Newlands, Eden Hills stud, Upper Pilton ,topped the sale with the black entry selling to Anna and Robbie Hick, St Elmo Station, Julia Creek.
Next best at $42,500 was the Droughtmaster male, Bryvonlea Wallace offered by the Heck family, Bryvonlea stud, Glastonbury selling to Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont.
Selling agents: Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions. Simulcast on Stocklive.
