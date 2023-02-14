The small town of Miles was packed over the weekend as hundreds poured in for one of the most popular race day meets on the Darling Downs.
Race goers had a terrific afternoon out at the Miles & District Amateur Derby Day Races last Saturday, following a two year hiatus.
Check out all the action and glamour from the day.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.