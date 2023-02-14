Queensland Country Life
Booberoi: Outstanding irrigation, dryland farming and grazing

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 15 2023 - 7:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Booberoi is an outstanding 3145 hectare irrigation, dryland farming and grazing property. Picture - supplied

OUTSTANDING 3145 hectare (7771 acre) Macintyre Valley irrigation, dryland farming and grazing property Booberoi is slightly undulating coolibah, myall, belah floodplain country, with soft self-mulching black to chocolate soils, broken by some higher box country.

