Several lines of lightweight steers from local vendors fetched prices nearing 500c/kg, including the Kelly Brother's steers, Tablelands, which made to 490c/kg at around 260kg, and a line of Droughtmaster cross cattle, around 220kg, from Manumbar which sold for 470c/kg. Medium weight steers generally made around 380 and up to 400c/kg, highlighted by a line of Charloais cross cattle which made to 464c/kg at around 320kg.