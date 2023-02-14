Numbers and prices bumped up at the Murgon store sale this week, as locals start to look at offloading due to a drier end to summer.
A yarding of 856 head, consisting of mainly local cattle from the Central and South Burnett areas, saw some strong competition from restockers looking to buy quality, lighter-weight cattle.
Several lines of lightweight steers from local vendors fetched prices nearing 500c/kg, including the Kelly Brother's steers, Tablelands, which made to 490c/kg at around 260kg, and a line of Droughtmaster cross cattle, around 220kg, from Manumbar which sold for 470c/kg. Medium weight steers generally made around 380 and up to 400c/kg, highlighted by a line of Charloais cross cattle which made to 464c/kg at around 320kg.
Lightweight heifers neared the 420c/kg mark, while multiple lines of medium weight local heifers reached between 320 and 380c/kg, including Darryl Gscheidle's Droughtmaster cross cattle, Manyung, which sold for 368c/kg, and a run of Charolais cross heifers out of Goomeri which made to 412c/kg.
Selling agent Paul Pratt said the market had definitely improved from the sale a fortnight ago, with numbers also rising due to a drier January for most around the region.
"Young heifers and younger cattle in general were probably a shade dearer, for the better quality, but the mickeys and the plainer cattle were probably harder up still," he said.
"The good quality feeders were definitely dearer, and cows were a bit dearer too.
"I think the numbers were up with the weather over the last couple of weeks and it seeing it has really dried out, and if it doesn't rain now people will really start to unload."
Considering the bleak weather outlook for the remainder of summer, Mr Pratt said he expected numbers to continue rising over the coming weeks as graziers looked to offload.
"If it doesn't rain from here on in, I think we'll be yarding some cattle, and if there's numbers about, that could cause a few hiccups in the market too," he said.
"If we can just get general rain instead of banking on storms, that would be good, because some people get under it and some people aren't.
"We just need a general fall of two to three inches, that would really spark it up. Fingers crossed.
"I think now is a real gambling time, if it does rain, you could see those little cattle lift by 40 to 50 cents quite easily.
"If it doesn't rain, we'll be stuck where we are or it might even get a bit cheaper."
