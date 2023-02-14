Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Murgon store sale sees higher numbers and better prices for quality cattle

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Darryl Gscheidle, Manyung, with his heifers which sold for 368c/kg at Murgon on Tuesday. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Numbers and prices bumped up at the Murgon store sale this week, as locals start to look at offloading due to a drier end to summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.