Biloela farmer and former chairman of the Central Queensland Sorghum Marketing Board, John Teakle OAM, dies aged 93

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Former Biloela farmer and long serving chairman of the Central Queensland Sorghum Marketing Board, John Teakle has died, aged 93. Pictures supplied by Alan Teakle

Respected Biloela farmer and former central Queensland grain marketer, John Teakle OAM has been remembered for his selfless dedication to the betterment of grain producers in central Queensland.

