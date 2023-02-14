Respected Biloela farmer and former central Queensland grain marketer, John Teakle OAM has been remembered for his selfless dedication to the betterment of grain producers in central Queensland.
John passed away at Oxley, Brisbane on January 25. He was 93.
He farmed at Araluen, just south of Biloela, for over 55 years and was also a long serving chairman of the Central Queensland Sorghum Marketing Board, guiding the early establishment of reliable farming practices, facilities and export markets for grain sorghum in the region.
Born in Western Australia and eldest son of University of Queensland Professor of Agriculture, Hartley Teakle, John arrived at the QDPI Biloela research station as a young man in 1950.
There he was involved in trailing crops and pastures for farms in the Callide Valley and surrounding areas.
John started his farming career in 1959 and quickly developed a reputation for his own brand of scientific and practical grain farming on the quality alluvial soils at Araluen.
He trialled and grew at Araluen in excess of 20 different crops including grain beans and pasture grasses.
As a result he was recruited to grow seed crops for a number of different grain companies.
Described as a 'farmer's farmer', John always had time to pass on his knowledge to others and was active in a number of growers' organisations.
In 1969, he was elected chairman of the Central Queensland Sorghum Marketing Board and continued to be re-elected and serving growers for 21 years.
"His selfless dedication to the betterment of producers in central Queensland is to be commended," the CQSM board noted at the time.
During that time, his research and farming background contributed to establishing reliable sorghum farming systems in central Queensland.
Storage and port facilities and reliable markets, mainly in South East Asia were also established.
During this period in central Queensland, sorghum production rose from around 12,000 tonnes per year to in excess of 500,000 tonnes, displacing wheat as the main grain crop in the region.
John was regarded as a canny and tenacious leader, working for his industry while developing his own farming output at Araluen.
He was a proud Callide Valley and Biloela citizen and together with his wife, Shirley, participated in many community projects as the town and district developed.
He was a keen tennis player and continued to play (cannily) up to his 90th year.
John and Shirley retired from Araluen in 2016 and moved to Brisbane in 2018.
John was an active member of the Queensland Graingrowers Association, a director of the Gladstone Port Authority and founder and director of the Callide Dawson Seed Growers' Co- Operative.
He was particularly proud to tell his band of great-grandchildren of his Queensland Country Life 'Master Farmer of the Year', awarded in 1989 for a submission on the farming systems he had established at Araluen.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, children Alan, Geoff and Lorna, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
