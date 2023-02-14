A TOTAL of 1300 head were yarded for Burnett Livestock and Realty's cattle sale on Monday.
Of which, cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Chinchilla, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Thangool, Ubobo, Miriam Vale, Lowmead, Gin Gin, Rosedale, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Tiaro, Goomboorian, Murgon, Goomeri, Tansey and all local areas.
Bullocks remained in high demand from processors with four-to-eight-tooth Droughtmaster-cross bullocks from Childers selling for 343 cents a kilogram or $1694 a head.
A run of six-tooth Charbray bullocks from Gin Gin were a highlight of the the section at 338c/kg or $2067/hd, while six and eight-tooth Brahman-cross bullocks from Biggenden sold for 337c/kg or $2071.
Likewise, six and eight-tooth Santa-Hereford cross bullocks from Wandoan sold for 338c/kg or $2407, while four and six-tooth Brahman bullocks from Binjour sold for 335c/kg or $1877.
Younger steers were also in demand, highlighted by a run of milk-and-two-tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla, which sold for 406c/kg or $1910, while a run of Red Angus steers from Childers sold for 386c/kg or $1950, while a line of Brangus steers from Brooweena sold for 394c/kg or $1628 and milk tooth Red Brangus steers from Proston sold for 398c/kg or $1110.
It was a similar story for older females as six-tooth Charbray heifers from Gin Gin sold for 317c/kg or $1728, while six-tooth Angus heifers from Mundubbera sold for 329c/kg or $2090.
Two-and-four-tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 335c/kg or $1841, while two-tooth Droughtmaster-cross heifers from Woolooga sold for 350c/kg or $1417.
A run of red and grey Brahman heifers from Thangool sold for 334c/kg or $1259 and milk-tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gayndah sold for 370c/kg or $1850.
Prices for cows remained strong highlighted by a run of Charbray cows from Biggenden, which sold for 299c/kg or $2154, while Angus-cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 294c/kg or $1886.
Also highlighting the section was a run of Droughtmaster cows from Gayndah, which sold for 295c/kg or $1704 and a run of Charbray cows from Gin Gin, which sold for 299c/kg or $1610.
A good supply of weaners were also up for bids at Monday's sale, highlighted by Charolais-cross weaner steers from Gayndah, which sold from 478-524c/kg to average about $1458 and Charbray weaner steers from Yandaran, which sold for 530c/kg or $1352.
Also highlighting the weaner offering was a run of Shorthorn-cross weaner heifers from Binjour, which sold for 516c/kg or $1387, while Shorthorn-cross weaner steers from Ubobo sold for 518c/kg or $1295 and Simmental-cross weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 546c/kg or $1379.
In the weaner heifer category, Charbray weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 410c/kg or $1048, Santa Gertrudis-cross weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 425c/kg or $1246, Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Burnett Head made 420c/kg or $1089 and Simmental-cross weaner heifers from Tansey sold for 430c/kg or $1194.
Rounding out the sale was a draft of Droughtmaster cows with calves from Goomeri that sold for $1860 a unit and a run of Limousin cows with calves from Murgon that sold for $2150.
