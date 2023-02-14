Queensland Country Life
Biggenden cattle sale reaches top of $2407 for bullocks

Updated February 14 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Burnett Livestock and Realtys Paul Hastings with pens of Charbray steers offered by JA and J Kirk, Gayndah, which sold from 478-524c/kg or $1380/$1458. Picture: Supplied by Burnett Livestock and Realty

A TOTAL of 1300 head were yarded for Burnett Livestock and Realty's cattle sale on Monday.

