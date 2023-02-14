Younger steers were also in demand, highlighted by a run of milk-and-two-tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla, which sold for 406c/kg or $1910, while a run of Red Angus steers from Childers sold for 386c/kg or $1950, while a line of Brangus steers from Brooweena sold for 394c/kg or $1628 and milk tooth Red Brangus steers from Proston sold for 398c/kg or $1110.