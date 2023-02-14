The Queensland state government continues to drive towards the electrification of transport with the announcement that heavy duty battery electric trucks will be hitting the road this year as part of a trial.
Queensland transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey made the announcement at the Volvo Group Australia production facility in Wacol near Brisbane saying the trucks will play a key role in the push for net zero emissions in Queensland by 2050.
"I am excited to see Volvo bringing the latest zero emission technology trucks to Queensland," he said.
"We know reducing transport emissions will play a key role in achieving net zero emissions in Queensland by 2050, and this trial is an important step towards that.
"The introduction of battery electric heavy vehicles provides opportunities to also bring vehicles with the latest safety technology features and emissions performance to our shores."
The 3-axle prime movers, operating at a gross weight of 44,000kg, join the fleet of medium duty battery electric trucks that have been operating in Australia since 2021.
Sam Marks is the sustainability and future transport manager for the Australian Trucking Association and said the announcement was positive news for the industry.
"This is a really encouraging and strong announcement," he said.
"It brings the next stage of battery electric trucks into Australia, so we can try them in our conditions, we have already got the medium electric trucks running around the country and this is the next step in that zero emissions journey.
"Drivers have been loving the electric trucks so far, the cabs are smoother, quieter and for operators and transport businesses once you get past the initial upfront costs, and those will come down over time, the running costs are a lot cheaper especially with the diesel price spikes we have seen."
Mr Marks said the electric vehicles did require some slight adjustment to route planning and consideration of their charging capabilities but Australia will have a heavy trucking industry that uses alternative energy in the near future.
"Australia is unique in the sense of our heavy vehicle combinations are some of the biggest and most productive in the world, we move a lot of freight over very large distances and we also do it quite productively.
"A roadtrain or combination with more trailers, it gets the freight task done in less individual truck trips and that is an early way the trucking industry is already reducing emission, you are moving your cattle on a roadtrain instead of three semitrailers.
"As we look to the future the ATA has endorsed a 100 per cent zero emissions vehicle sale target by 2040, there will be a technology mix in how we get to that and battery electric trucks are a big part of that because they are here today.
"They have a big role to play in a majority of our truck fleet, but for that important and quite critical regional freight task there is likely to be a significant role for hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and it's possible some of the heaviest end of the fleet, doing remote work, may continue to be internal combustion engine trucks, but on alternative fuels like biodiesel or synthetic diesel."
The Queensland state government has also set a target for all new car sales to be electric by 2036, and all new government vehicles to be electric by 2028.
MORE READING:
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.