Queensland on high alert as bushfires rage and evacuation orders in place

Queensland is on high alert as bushfires rage in a country area of the state, fuelled by hot conditions.
Evacuation orders were in place for residents north of the town of Miles on Tuesday morning as fire crews battled a series of blazes in rural areas west of Brisbane.
The leave immediately alert was first issued on Monday afternoon for a fire affecting Kowguran, Myall Park and Hookswood east of the Leichhardt Highway.
"A fast-moving fire is travelling from Warramoo Road and is expected to impact Ryalls Road overnight," the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services alert said.
"This fire may pose a threat to lives. Major roads in the area may be impacted."
Drivers were being urged to avoid Myall Park Road, Hookswood Pelham Road, Retreat Road, Kerwicks Road and Old Forrestry Road.
An evacuation centre was in operation in Miles.
Crews are fighting several fires in the region, with two additional warnings for blazes burning in hot conditions on the Western Downs.
A prepare to leave alert was issued for fast-moving fire travelling from the Nudley State Forest towards Burra Burri Creek Road and Davis Road, near Jandowae.
There was also a watch and act alert in place for Montrose and Wieambilla, near Tara.
"Multiple fires are burning between South Road, Chinchilla Tara Road, Church Road, Weranga North Road and the intersection of Clynes Road and Kogan Condamine Road," the QFES alert said.
"If you have left the area, it is still not safe to return."
Firefighters believe a number of structures have been lost in the blazes.
No fatalities or significant injuries have been reported.
Australian Associated Press
