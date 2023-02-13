Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Queensland on high alert as bushfires rage and evacuation orders in place

By Nick Gibbs
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland firefighting crews are battling blazes in rural areas west of Brisbane. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Queensland is on high alert as bushfires rage in a country area of the state, fuelled by hot conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.