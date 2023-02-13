Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Yearling steers reach 518c/kg Toowoomba cattle sale

Updated February 13 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:27pm
Smaller Toowoomba yarding does little to impact prices

THE overall yarding of this week's Toowoomba cattle sale dropped by 202 head down to 301 and the price of young cattle were firm to higher.

