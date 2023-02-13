Smaller Toowoomba yarding does little to impact prices

THE overall yarding of this week's Toowoomba cattle sale dropped by 202 head down to 301 and the price of young cattle were firm to higher.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a fair sample of cows and a handful of bullocks.
All the regular buyers were present and active in the market. Young cattle experienced some quality related price improvements in places.
The export classes of heavy grown steers bullocks and cows sold to fair demand for the quality penned.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 518 cents a kilogram to average 505c/kg.
Read Also:
Yearling steers to feed in the 280 to 330kg range averaged 431c/kg and made to 468c/kg.
Yearling steers 330 to 400kg sold to restockers at 466c/kg to average 461c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed improved in price and made to 390c/kg average 385c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 420c/kg to average 411c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market made to 444c/kg to average 430c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 376c/kg.
A couple of heavy grown steers and bullocks made to 358c/kg and 340c/kg respectively.
Medium weight poor condition cows averaged 228c/kg and made to 232c/kg.
Good heavy weight cows made to 282c/kg to average 276c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 264c/kg.
Cows and calves made to $1,860 a unit.
- Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter, Trevor Hess.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.