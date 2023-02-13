Not only did Warwick husband and wife team, Terry and Geraldine Dwan co-sponsor the open campdraft, but featured in the line up with Terry claiming the victory riding Royelles Reyzing with 175 points, Jamie Gray riding Yulgilbar Duck N Down placed second with 173 points and closely behind Geraldine Dwan riding Petas Stackhat and Jade Edmonstone and Heartbreaker shared equal third with 168 points.