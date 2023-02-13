Campdrafting action returned to the border town of Stanthorpe on Friday.
The event was well supported by local south east Queensland and northern NSW competitors and ran as an individual event to the official show held the previous weekend.
The streets of Stanthorpe came to a standstill as 425 head of Brahman cattle were walked from Liston to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.
Under the watchful eye of president Mick Griffiths his son Jack, other family members and local stockmen, a line of cattle kindly donated by Koorooma Cattle Company were walked approximately 25 kilometres from Wylie Creek, Liston to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.
President Mick Griffiths said it was a win, win situation.
"The show society appreciated the loan of the cattle for the campdraft and they were handled and educated during the process," he said.
The remaining 550 head of cattle from other suppliers were trucked to the grounds.
Not only did Warwick husband and wife team, Terry and Geraldine Dwan co-sponsor the open campdraft, but featured in the line up with Terry claiming the victory riding Royelles Reyzing with 175 points, Jamie Gray riding Yulgilbar Duck N Down placed second with 173 points and closely behind Geraldine Dwan riding Petas Stackhat and Jade Edmonstone and Heartbreaker shared equal third with 168 points.
The Ray White Rural Warwick and O'Dempsey Transport Maiden was won by Kimberley Sammon riding Banshee Coneye on behalf of Sam and Sarah Campbell. Kimberley Sammon has recently returned to competition riding after having some time off on maternity leave.
Jade Edmondstone riding Heartbreaker held a narrow one point victory in the Keith Thorne Building Novice Draft scoring 174 points, ahead of Rebecca Tilley and Byanda Baloo. Ms Edmondstone also featured in third position riding Toodee Nobel Prize with 169 points.
Two competitors were forced into a decider in the David Schnitzerling & Co. Real Estate Juvenile Campdraft with Jarvis Weaver riding Hazelwood Conjuboy claiming the victory with 99 points ahead of Abbie-Jane Lord riding Croziers Conflict with 94 points. Emerald Dean riding Leasure scored 82 points to win the Stanthorpe Pony Club Junior, just two points clear of Alex Edwards riding Golden Accident.
Judges officiating over the course of the weekend included Geoff Schrader, Rob Newsome, Emily McMeniman and Max Newsome.
Cattle donors included Koorooma Cattle Company, the Jackson family, the Whelan family (Jenfield Pty Ltd), Kev and Di Ryan, the Crisp family, the Hemmings family and Royston Carter and Cattle transported by Nick O'Dempsey.
Catering was provided by St Josephs School, Stanthorpe and Lyn Litzow was kept busy announcing over the three day program.
Profits from the annual campdraft go to back to the show society and fund improvements to the showgrounds.
Mr Griffiths said there were many volunteers that assisted over the weekend.
No campdrafts are planned for this weekend but Cooyar Show Campdraft, Burrandowan and Inverell Show Campdrafts are scheduled for February 24-25.
