Sample school life during Open Mornings

PRINCIPAL Kyle Thompson often says that when you walk into a school, you'll 'feel' if it's the right choice... and we think he couldn't be more correct!
This year, SCOTS PGC College are hosting Open Mornings once a term to enable prospective students and their families to walk the grounds, chat to our students and experience all the school has to offer on a regular day.
Our first Open Morning for the year will take place on Wednesday March 8 - so mark it on the calendar.
SCOTS PGC College is co-educational day and boarding school in a beautiful rural setting on the outskirts of the city of Warwick, just two hours from Brisbane and one from Toowoomba.
With day and boarding students from Prep to Year 12, the College offers a uniquely personalised education for every one of our students.
Spread over 25 hectares, its campus includes innovative facilities and, at the same time, features that reflect our regional setting - wide open spaces, ovals, rivers, large fields, tech sheds, an equestrian centre and the odd paddock or two.
We are a country school for country children.
At SCOTS PGC, we help our boys and girls to grow and develop by providing opportunities that help them to find and fulfil their potential.
Regardless of the pathway they choose to pursue, what's important to us is that we're able to support our boys and girls as they journey towards their future.
That they can find what they enjoy doing and discover what they're good at.
We hold all pathways in high regard and it's why you'll find some of our students achieving exceptional results in the academic arena, some excelling in school-based apprenticeships or traineeships and others completing a qualification to get them 'workplace ready'.
So, if SCOTS PGC feels like it might be the school for you, we invite you to join us on any one of the Open Mornings we have scheduled throughout the year.
Register your interest at www.scotspgc.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.