Queensland Country Life

Sample school life during Open Mornings

Updated February 13 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students are encouraged to grow and develop with opportunities helping them to find and fulfil their potential. Picture supplied

PRINCIPAL Kyle Thompson often says that when you walk into a school, you'll 'feel' if it's the right choice... and we think he couldn't be more correct!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.