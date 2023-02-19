Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lightning Ridge pharmacist Rhonda White celebrates 40 years of business

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
February 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhonda White has been the sole pharmacist in Lightning Ridge for 40 years. Pictures supplied

Rhonda White, owner of White's Pharmacy in Lightning Ridge is celebrating 40 years of service to her community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.