PRICES at Saturday's Beaudesert cattle sale remained firm across most categories while others including feeder steers, heifers and cows with calves were dearer.
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for quality lines of heavy feeder steers.
Restocker steers and heifers sold to a keen panel of buyers, as did heavy heifers and cows with calves.
Highlighting the steer section was a draft of two-year-old Droughtmaster steers offered by Kerry Klan, Barney View, which sold for $1,790, while a run of two-year-old Droughtmaster-cross steers offered by English Investments Co Pty Ltd, Biddaddaba, sold for $1,760.
Littleton Pastoral Co, Mt Alford sold 18-month-old Droughtmaster steers for $1,700, while a draft of 18-month-old Droughtmaster steers 18 months offered by Helen Foelz, Milford sold for $1,690.
Also highlighting the steer section was Corinne Marsh, England Creek, who sold 15-month-old Droughtmaster-cross steers for $1,560, while Steve Allcock, Kerry sold 12-month-old Angus-cross steers for $1,430.
The younger steer section featured a number of highlights including a draft of 12-month-old Charbray steers offered by Jenoff Pty Ltd, Christmas Creek, which sold for $1,420, while 15-month-old Angus-cross steers from Michael Koplick, Veresdale Scrub, sold for $1,420.
The Trevor Family Trust, Lamington sold 15-month-old Droughtmaster-cross steers for $1,460, while Brangus weaner steers offered by Wima Pty Ltd, Mundoolun sold for $1,370.
Also featuring in the weaner offering was a line of Droughtmaster-cross weaners offered by Kevin and Anne Venz, Laravale that sold for $1,290, while Santa-cross weaner steers offered by Eric and Jason Rhoades, Witheren, sold for $1,170, Droughtmaster weaners from Clinton and Deborah Gallagher, Purga sold for $1,140 and Angus-cross weaners from Colleen Allen, Vernor, sold for $1,080.
In the heifer categories, Palms Trading Co Pty Ltd, Tamborine Mountain sold two-year-old Angus heifers sold for $1,850, while 20-month-old Limousin-cross heifers from R and J Howard, Cryna, sold for $1,740.
Coochin Farming, Boonah, sold 18-month-old Droughtmaster-cross heifers for $1,580, while similar aged Droughtmaster-cross heifers from the Trevor Family Trust sold for $1,300.
Jeff Ehlers, Jimboomba, sold 18-month-old Droughtmaster-cross heifers for $1,230, while 12-month-old Charolais-cross heifers from Jenoff Pty Ltd sold for $1,190, while John and Jodie Huth, Gilberton, sold Brahman-cross heifers for $1,100.
Topping the sale was a pen of Droughtmaster cows with calves offered by J2X Pty ltd, Rosevale, which sold for $2,350.
The next Beaudesert sale will be the Annual All Red Show and Sale this Saturday, February 18 with a presentation at 9.30am and the sale to follow at 10am.
