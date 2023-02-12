Also featuring in the weaner offering was a line of Droughtmaster-cross weaners offered by Kevin and Anne Venz, Laravale that sold for $1,290, while Santa-cross weaner steers offered by Eric and Jason Rhoades, Witheren, sold for $1,170, Droughtmaster weaners from Clinton and Deborah Gallagher, Purga sold for $1,140 and Angus-cross weaners from Colleen Allen, Vernor, sold for $1,080.