Queensland Country Life
Beaudesert cattle sale topped at $2350 by cows with calves

Updated February 13 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:00am
Geoffrey Bryant Snr and Geoffrey Bryant Jnr of Jenoff Pty Ltd, Christmas Creek with a pen of 12-month-old Charbray steers that sold for $1,420. Picture: Supplied

PRICES at Saturday's Beaudesert cattle sale remained firm across most categories while others including feeder steers, heifers and cows with calves were dearer.

