Queensland Country Life
Home/News

A kangaroo with a French connection

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pittsworth artist Margie Makin with her painting of a kangaroo which is heading to live in Paris. Picture Helen Walker.

It was a chance meeting over lunch with friends that gave Pittsworth artist Margie Makin the opportunity to exchange her new business cards, leaving her smiling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.