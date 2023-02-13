It was a chance meeting over lunch with friends that gave Pittsworth artist Margie Makin the opportunity to exchange her new business cards, leaving her smiling.
When deciding her new business cards, Margie decided to include an image of her last painting for 2022, a stately kangaroo standing under a ghost gum.
Her business cards were instantly admired and one guests, who was visiting from Paris, asked immediately if the painting was for sale?
Margie did the deal there and then, and said 'it's pretty exciting as the artwork will live close to the Champs Elysees," she said.
Margie said her client paid for the painting on the spot, and the painting will travel to Paris as hand luggage in July, when other friends visit.
"The kudos is huge for me," she said.
"The buyer's sister lives in Norway, and I have since been commissioned to paint Australian rural landscapes for her as well."
Previously Margie's work has sold around Australia, to the United States, and some pieces she has gifted her brother John, who lives in London.
Margie has dabbled in art since a child while doing correspondence growing up on a property near North Star, in NSW.
"I rather liked the artistic element of my education, rather than the school work," she said.
She also studying art while attending boarding school at Calrossie at Tamworth, NSW.
It was 20 years ago when Margie decided to paint full time.
"I decided that the clock was ticking, so it was now or never," she said.
Margie loves painting rural Australian scenes, and has a love of photography which she turns into beautiful paintings.
"With my kangaroo painting, the ghost gum tree is a composite from a picture, and the roo was captured on the property where she lives north of Pittsworth," she said.
Margie said she considered her life is totally enriched by her art.
"The provenance, narrative and visual impact gives me a lot of enjoyment," she said.
"I enjoy creating a picture of harmony that is pleasing to look at.
"It makes the journey as important as the destination."
She is an active member of the Pittsworth Art Group who is currently working on an exhibition to be held at Crow's Nest.
The exhibition titled "Land of Plenty" will have 17 artists exhibit 24 paintings which opens on Sunday, February19.
Margie has completed her work, which is a farmer harvesting his oats crop using a Oliver header.
She too, displays and sells her work at Amy's Country Cafe at Allora.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
