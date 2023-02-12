Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Leave immediately': Fifty bushfires burn across Queensland

Updated February 13 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency warnings are in place across parts of Queensland as the state battles 50 bushfires. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Emergency warnings are in place across Queensland and some residents have been urged to leave as bushfires burn on the Western Downs, north-west of Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.