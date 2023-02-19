Just how scared are they?
At the end of January, we joined the club of rural parents who have sent their eldest child off to boarding school for the first time.
As a family, we talked a lot about the excitement of it all, but not a lot about any fear or trepidation Clementine might have felt. She courageously waltzed up the stairs on drop-off day and didn't look back. It made me realise that courage, fear and bravery are easily blurred together in young people.
For those who have recently finished school, coming to work on a station is a similar process. In December, I was talking to the mum of a year 12 graduate looking to work on a bigger station in the NT or Queensland for a couple of years, but he was very nervous and unsure about taking the first step.
We can overlook that it takes much courage for a young 17 or 18-year-old to hop into a car and drive the inevitably long distance to an unfamiliar property by themselves.
We can forget that this might be the first time away from family and friends. We can forget that they are walking into a camp or a family where everyone is already familiar with each other, and they will be the outsider for a while.
Sometimes we fail to realise that inexperience can be the key driver of fear.
We risk forgetting that our young people, whether heading to school or to a new job, are courageously facing a fear head on. Are they scared about not being good enough? Are they worried about fitting in? Are they anxious about being hurt?
We have learnt that how we welcome new, young employees into our business is critical to the connection and relationship we build with them over the year.
Having empathy is very important. Empathy means putting yourself in their shoes and looking at things from their perspective. It means not judging them. It means recognising their fear or courage and communicating that we care. It means continuing to stay curious about their experience and regularly check in.
If you have a new employee starting shortly, take some time to remember how you felt the first day of boarding school or the day you showed up for your first job.
Be sure to show them the ropes, be clear in your expectations, but gentle in your approach. Try and see it through their eyes. This too takes courage.
- Anna Cochrane, station manager
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.