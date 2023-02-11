Queensland Country Life
Steers 200-280kg average $178 higher at $1362/hd

February 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Steers hold firm, heifer numbers rise

The first full week of February saw 12,014 head offered in the AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales - up 26 per cent on last week but 43pc below the same week last year.

