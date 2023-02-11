Steers hold firm, heifer numbers rise

First cross ewe lambs registered a large spike in numbers - up 71pc to total 11,641 head. Clearance rates for the category remained subdued, with the large offering registering a 37pc clearance late Thursday up from 19pc at the immediate close of sale and up from last week's 18pc. Prices for the category were broad, highlighting the continued impact of selective buying, as producers look to secure certain genetics and types, ranging from $95 to $234/hd, to average $138/hd - easing $41 on last week. A large line of 500 Jul/Aug '22-drop Border Leicester/Merino ewe lambs from Walgett, NSW, weighing 40kg lwt returned $140/hd.