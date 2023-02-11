Steers hold firm, heifer numbers rise

The first full week of February saw 12,014 head offered in the AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales - up 26 per cent on last week but 43pc below the same week last year.
As rising interest rates continue to bite into household budgets, cash flow is becoming more important than seasonal conditions in influencing buying and selling decisions. Producers are carefully considering their buying options and taking a cautious approach while many vendors are willing to hold onto stock rather than sell due to residual feed and unappealing prices.
Steer categories were firm this week while heifer categories slipped further, suggesting stronger feedlot activity and subdued restocker demand. Prices for breeding lines were mostly lower this week while PTIC heifer listings contributed over 20pc of the week's online offering. Value over reserve was back 16pc to $98 this week while clearance rate jumped 7pc - indicating that vendors are lowering reserve expectations.
Light steers bucked the firmer trend and fell $63 to average $650/head across the 71 head offered. The 200 to 280kg steers averaged $1362/head - up $178 on last week. The 700 head sold to strong demand reaching an 82pc clearance rate. From Cooma, NSW, a line of 78 Hereford/Angus steers aged six to seven months old and averaging 248kg lwt returned $1350/head, or 543c/kg lwt.
Steers weighing 280 to 330kg were also met by strong demand, reaching 89% clearance across the 744 head and averaging $1484/head - up $65 on last week. From Longreach, Queensland, a line of 126 Brahman Cross steers aged six to 12 months old and averaging 297kw lwt returned $1280/head.
The 330 to 400kg steers were boosted by a strong top price, averaging $1904/head across 958 head and achieving 57pc clearance. From Drillham, Queensland, a line of 105 Purebred Wagyu steers aged 16 to 22 months old and averaging 364kg lwt returned the top price of $3000/head. Heavy steers were firm this week despite double the listings of last week. 975 head average $1892/head - up $20 on last week.
Heifer listings increased by 40pc this week but were met with subdued demand from buyers. Light heifers averaged $599/head across the 110 head offered, selling to a 62pc clearance rate. Listings of 200 to 280kg heifers increased 42pc on last week with 890 head averaging $1200/head - up $23 on last week. From Bingara, NSW, a line of 86 Angus heifers aged six to eight months old and averaging 262kg lwt returned $1360/head, or 519c/kg lwt.
280 to 330kg heifers averaged $1275/head across the 598 head offering, reaching a subdued clearance rate of 33pc. This result was heavily influenced by a large line of 116 Charolais/Composite heifers out of Biloela, Queensland. Aged 12 to 16 months old and averaging 295kg lwt, the heifers returned $1200/head.
Listings of 330-400kg heifers increased 41pc to 1075 head and averaged $1483/head - down $27 from last week for a 60pc clearance rate. From Selbourne, Tasmania, a line of 19 Poll Hereford heifers aged 16 months old and averaging 372kg lwt returned $1610/head. Heavy heifers found good support despite a 67pc rise in listings. The 703 head offering averaged $1724/head - up $7 on last week.
The breeding female categories were again dominated by PTIC heifers with 2585 head offered. Weak demand saw most categories fall, with PTIC heifers averaging $2249/head - down $111 from last week for a 35pc clearance rate. From Harden, SW Slopes and Plains, NSW, a line of 36 Angus PTIC heifers aged 17 to 18 months old and averaging 474kg lwt returned $2720/head - $320 over the reserve price.
PTIC cows reached a reasonably strong clearance rate of 71pc but fell $290 to average $2118/hd across the 913 head offered. From Cunnamulla, Western Queensland, 240 Brahman PTIC cows split into four even lines aged 3.5 to 4.5 years old and averaging 479kg lwt returned $1700/hd - $200 over the reserve price.
From Clermont, Central Queensland, a line of 80 Droughtmaster station mated heifers with 80 calves at foot returned $2520/hd. The heifers were two to three years old, averaged 418kg lwt and were rejoined to Droughtmaster bulls, while the calves were one-six months old and averaged 110kg lwt.
Commercial sheep and lamb listings remained steady on last week, with 87,171 head offered across the weekly sales - up 1pc on last week, but still down 7pc on the corresponding week in 2022.
Lambs continue to dominate the offering, with the National Lamb sale offering a total of 45,204 head offered across 146 lots. Prices lifted across the lamb categories, with three of the six lamb categories improving week-on-week, with clearance rates also receiving a boost.
Crossbred lambs registered a 3pc decline in listings this week, with a total of 17,982 head. Demand remains strong for the category reaching an 87pc clearance, up from 85pc last week. Prices for the category were impacted by weight and quality, ranging between $71 to $146/hd, to average $115/hd - up $4 from last week. From Everton, Victoria, a line of 213 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester cross Merino mixed sex store lambs, Apr/May '22-drop, weighing 42kg lwt returned $137/hd.
Merino wether lambs experienced a sharp contraction on last week's numbers, at 9958 head - back 32pc. The decreased offering boosted the clearance rate for the category, reaching 95pc late Thursday up from 63pc at the immediate conclusion and 46pc last week. Prices rose $10 on last week, to average $89/hd, selling to a top of $121. From Conargo, NSW, two lines of 425 Jun/Jul '22-drop store wether lambs, weighing 44kg lwt, returned $107 and $109/hd, respectively. Merino ewe lambs continue to remain in short supply, with 397 head offered for the week.
First cross ewe lambs registered a large spike in numbers - up 71pc to total 11,641 head. Clearance rates for the category remained subdued, with the large offering registering a 37pc clearance late Thursday up from 19pc at the immediate close of sale and up from last week's 18pc. Prices for the category were broad, highlighting the continued impact of selective buying, as producers look to secure certain genetics and types, ranging from $95 to $234/hd, to average $138/hd - easing $41 on last week. A large line of 500 Jul/Aug '22-drop Border Leicester/Merino ewe lambs from Walgett, NSW, weighing 40kg lwt returned $140/hd.
Shedding breed lambs sold to a 90pc clearance up from 84pc at the immediate close of sale, the highest across the lamb categories, for the 885 head offered. Prices ranged from $75 to $130, to average $104/hd - easing $19 on last week. From Roma, Queensland, a line of 150 Dorper Aug/Oct '22-drop store wether lambs weighing 31kg lwt returned $93/hd.
Composite/other breed lambs registered a 6915 head offering - up 29pc on last week. The increased offering failed to dampen demand, with clearance reaching 94pc up from 72pc at the immediate close of sales and last week's 76pc clearance, while prices averaged $121/hd - up $4. From Glenburn, Victoria, a line of 650 Aug/Sep '22-drop Composite mixed sex store lambs, weighing 42kg lwt returned $125/hd.
Sheep numbers eased 5pc on last week, with 40,108 head split across two sales. A large offering of older Merino wether lambs hit the market this week, with numbers more than doubling last week's offering. Non-station mated ewes continue to dominate sheep numbers, accounting for 58pc of the sheep offering, while joined ewe numbers eased 11pc on last week, to total 11,580 head. After last week's improved results, joined ewe categories saw mixed pricing and clearance rates this week, while non-station mated ewes saw prices rise across three of the four categories.
SIL Merino ewes were the largest joined ewe category for the third consecutive week, with 3836 head selling to a 55pc clearance - up from 48pc at the immediate close of sale. Prices for the category rose $20 on last week, to average $195/hd. From Mungindi, Queensland, a line of 615 Merino ewes aged 19 to 20 months, weighing 59kg lwt and SIL to White Suffolk rams returned $222/hd.
SIL first cross ewes sold to strong demand, with the 2102 head offering reaching a 92pc clearance. Prices were broad ranging, from $152 to $280, to average $219/hd - up $10. The broad range in prices highlights the same story as first-cross ewe lambs, with producers looking for certain genetics and types. From Avenue Range, SA, two lines of 254 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 4.5 years, weighing 77kg lwt and SIL to Poll Dorset rams returned $230/hd.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets had a total of 7425 head offered across the category, with post-sale negotiations lifting clearance rates from 25pc at the immediate conclusion of sales to 51pc late Thursday - up from 22pc last week. Prices for the category rose $26 on last week, to average $155/hd. From Cooma, NSW, two lines of 205 15- to 16-month-old Merino ewes, weighing 54kg lwt returned $244 and $246/hd. NSM Merino ewes averaged $148/hd this week - lifting $46. The 6707 head offered sold to a 64pc clearance. A line of 220 Poll Merino ewes rising five years from Serpentine, Victoria, weighing 69kg lwt returned $135/hd.
Shedding breed ewes registered a $24 price increase on last week, to average $212/hd across the 2413 head offered - selling to a 51pc clearance up from 39pc at the immediate close of sales. From Deniliquin, NSW, a line of 104 Ultrawhite ewes aged 3.5 to 4.5 years, weighing 55kg lwt, returned $251/hd - $111 above reserve and are headed to a buyer in Victoria.
This week's large offering of Merino wethers, saw listings for the category rise 316pc, with 2348 head offered. Selling to a top of $121, the category averaged $94/hd - easing $14 on the previous week. Post-sale negotiations following the conclusion of the sale helped lift clearance rates to 45pc late Thursday up from 25pc at the immediate close of sales. From Connewirricoo, Victoria, a line of 370, 21- to 22-month-old Merino wethers, weighing 56kg lwt returned $121/hd.
