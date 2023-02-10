Senate committee calls on banks to halt closures

The Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee has called on banks to halt their closures of regional branches while it undertakes a senate inquiry into regional bank closures.
The Senate this week established the inquiry into the impacts of closures of regional banks across the country, and is taking submissions until March 31.
The inquiry is due to report back to the Senate on December 1.
According to Senator Matt Canavan, who chairs the reference committee, regional bank closures were hurting communities and people were struggling to operate their businesses.
"They have been told to try online banking, which just leaves them in the lurch," he said. "It's simply impossible for a store owner to deposit their daily takings, and get the change they need from online banking.
"Banks provide a vital service. When a bank leaves town with no way to access banking services, they leave that community behind.
"I call on all the banks to stop closing branches until they can hear how their planned closures would affect local communities and towns."
The inquiry was established after a successful motion in the Senate by Senator Gerard Rennick, and the call to cease bank closures has the support of Liberal, Nationals, Labor and Greens senators.
The committee has written to all banking providers, asking them to halt closures of regional banking to show they're approaching the inquiry in good faith.
Senator Rennick said the financial and time costs of banking borne by the consumer were significant, especially in rural areas "where there are high levels of unemployment, time constraints on small business and an elderly population with a reduced capacity to travel."
"In particular, I am concerned about the impact closing regional branches will have on local business and their inability to deposit cash," he said.
"With youth crime out of control in many regional areas, businesses don't want to become targets of delinquents looking for some easy cash.
"Banks have a social licence to provide banking services to all Australians regardless of their location. They should honour it."
The inquiry will be looking into the branch closure process, including the reasons given for closures; the economic and welfare impacts of bank closures on customers and regional communities; and the effect of bank closures or the removal of face-to-face cash services on access to cash.
It will also be exploring the effectiveness of government banking statistics capturing and reporting regional service levels, including the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's authorised deposit-taking institutions points of presence data, and will consider solutions.
Full details on the inquiry and how to make a submission, can be found on the Rural and Regional Affairs Committee website.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
