Senate inquiry delving into impact of bank closures on regions

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated February 11 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
Senate committee calls on banks to halt closures

The Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee has called on banks to halt their closures of regional branches while it undertakes a senate inquiry into regional bank closures.

