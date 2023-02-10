Street art at Wandoan and Hughenden has received national accolades at the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards announced on the Sunshine Coast.
Both the Wandoan Soldier Settlers Precinct and Hughenden's water tower were named silver winners in their categories on Friday night, joining three other public art experiences in Queensland as among the best in Australia.
Wandoan's Soldier Settlers Precinct, which honours the 1950s scheme that was integral to the development of the community and its success as an agricultural centre and close-knit community, was named the silver winner in the Best Monument or Memorial category.
Within Wandoan's O'Sullivan Park visitors will discover an avenue of art and nature. Artworks include a soldier standing at attention by renowned rural sculptor Dion Cross.
Also claiming a silver award, for Best Rural Art, was 'Digging Up the Dirt' - a mega-sized mural painted by Joel Fergie and Travis Vinson (aka The Zookeeper and DRAPL) on Hughenden's water tower.
The piece is about the simple things in life, like playing in the dirt. An outback Queensland lad is depicted unearthing lots of treasures that are all part of Hughenden's history and can be found in the local area - dinosaurs, old bottles and moonrocks.
The Gold Coast's SWELL Sculpture Festival took home the gold award for Best Street Art Festival and Event for the second consecutive year.
The natural landscape of Currumbin Beach transformed once again into a stunning sculpture gallery for 10 days and nights when SWELL 2022 showcased more than 70 large-scale outdoor sculptures while 50 smaller-scale works were exhibited in the SWELL Smalls Gallery.
The Maryborough Mural Project snagged a silver award for the highly coveted Best Street Art Trail - their second win in two years.
The two-kilometre trail was launched in 2015 and contains 39 pieces.
The eight large bronze soldier crabs, 'Let's Get Crabby in a Big Way', commissioned by the Livingstone Shire Council for Yeppoon, won the bronze award for Best Landmark Sculpture.
It was created by artist Brendon Tohill and sits across from Lammermoor Beach.
All up, 29 experiences across 11 categories won gold, silver or bronze awards.
Awards director Liz Rivers said art experiences contribute significantly to making Australia a more vibrant, creative and interesting country, somewhere visitors want to explore more keenly.
"Investing in outdoor art as an attraction mechanism also makes economic sense as art is typically less expensive to create than more traditional tourism attractions, while the pay-off is handsome," she said.
Australian arts tourists are high value visitors - they stay almost one-and-a-half times longer and spend about one-and-a-half times more daily than domestic tourists overall, according to Australia Council for the Arts' Domestic Art Tourism: Connecting the Country Report.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
