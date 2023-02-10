Queensland Country Life
Silver street art awards for Wandoan, Hughenden in national comp

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
February 10 2023 - 9:16pm
Wandoan's Soldier Settler Precinct contested the best monument or memorial category. Picture supplied.

Street art at Wandoan and Hughenden has received national accolades at the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards announced on the Sunshine Coast.

