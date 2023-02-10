A charity in central Queensland is looking to support flood or drought affected graziers re-build their cattle numbers.
Adopt-A-Beast was founded in July 2019, after the devastating floods of Julia Creek and other communities in north west Queensland, that suffered massive livestock losses.
The floods caused widespread damage across all aspects of the cattle industry.
Adopt-A-Beach founder Nathalie Grassi said her charity's mission was to provide cattle graziers with post-crisis support with the replenishment of livestock.
"I want to do something different to help the farmers and I'm not government funded, we're doing this charity off our own back - just mates helping mates," Ms Grassi said.
The way the charity is set up, Ms Grassi and her small team raise the funds, the funds go to stocking agents to buy the cattle, and the cattle go to affected graziers.
Ms Grassi said the charity was set up to help graziers replenish their herds after disasters such as floods or in serious droughts.
"I know farmers have pride so we came up with the idea to raise the funds and talk to the stocking agents who know which farmers need help," she said.
"It's not really a charity, it's a way to say thank you and here's a helping hand to start up again."
Adopt-A-Beast has an account set up with Elders and so far, one drought-stricken grazier in Barcaldine has been awarded $2000 to adopt a beast of his choosing.
"We've raised $6000 so far, and at the moment the Barcaldine grazier has got a $2000 limit," Ms Grassi said.
"He'll now go to the saleyards with an agent, choose the beast he wants for $2000 and send me the picture so that way we've got a database.
"He's got to give us monthly updates on whatever he plans on doing with the beast."
Ms Grassi said she has sent out 300 invitations to her charity launch at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on March 16.
"We'd appreciate people or business to lend their support to this charity,"she said.
"It's not just helping farmers in north west Queensland, we want to help everybody around Queensland to start off with that need help."
"We're also trying to build up a registration criteria because we don't really want to be caught out and helping farmers that are well off than others."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.