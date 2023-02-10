Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Adapt-A-Beast charity launched to help farmers replenish their herds after disasters

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central west Queensland during the drought. Picture by Sally Gall

A charity in central Queensland is looking to support flood or drought affected graziers re-build their cattle numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.