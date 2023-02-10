The AAM Investment Group has revealed that it is coordinating a consortium of private operators and major companies involved in the Queensland agricultural sector in an application to take on the assets of the former Longreach Pastoral College.
In preparation for lodging a formal tender for the land and associated infrastructure assets, AAM managing director Garry Edwards will be holding a community consultation session with interested local community members and key stakeholders next Thursday.
The following day, February 17, AAM representatives will remain in Longreach for further discussions with interested parties who wish to be actively and financially involved with the project.
The move is described as "an important bid to retain and return critical training services to the Australian agricultural industry and local community".
The state government announced at the beginning of February that tenders for the former pastoral training venue were being extended by a fortnight, to February 23.
A DAF spokesperson said at the time there had been considerable interest in the opportunity to tender for the various parcels of land, and so the government granted interested parties more time to make inspections.
Mr Edwards said he was committed to ensuring the former college was reinstated as a key source of knowledge sharing and skills development for the pastoral industries, as well as a hub for the local community and businesses to access and utilise.
The consortium's tender is expected to include the entire 17,511 hectares of land including Rosebank Station adjoining the college site, modern classroom and accommodation facilities and other practical agricultural infrastructure.
"When Longreach Pastoral College was closed in 2019 it highlighted a major problem in Queensland in the need for modernisation and relevance of agricultural training," Mr Edwards said.
"Losing facilities like this leave a gaping hole in the state's capacity to develop the skills of the workforce required by Australia's thriving farm sector and took away what had, for more than half a century, been part of the lifeblood of the Longreach community.
"As part of our collective vision, the companies involved in the private consortium believe that the Longreach Pastoral College can be rejuvenated to become a trustworthy, viable and inter-generational learning centre, not unlike the renowned Marcus Oldham College in Victoria, offering a range of certified educational and training courses."
He envisages incorporating local tourism and educational activities for primary and high school students who don't have the chance for exposure to regional Australia and agricultural industries.
"We also see the site potentially being used for tertiary learning, veterinary studies and research and development, possibly in collaboration with Research and Development Corporations and industry groups, to become a source of employment, relevance and opportunity for all of western Queensland," Mr Edwards continued.
"Australian agriculture is flourishing and rapidly evolving to be a sector that requires a vast diversity of skills and knowledge.
"We want to help be part of a solution that will meet this need, while ensuring a site, that has a legacy of education dating back generations, is used for its highest and best purpose."
The public consultation meeting is open to all interested stakeholders and will be held at the Longreach Council Chambers from 6:30pm on Thursday, February 16.
Interested people should email lpc@aamig.com.au to register their interest in participate in the public consultation event, and note their interest in participating in the future of the Longreach Pastoral College.
MORE READING:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.