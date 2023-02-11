THE threat of wet weather lead to a reduced yarding of about 200 at Friday's Nebo cattle sale, but prices for heavier cattle remained strong.
Slaughter-weight steers ranged in price from 330 cents a kilogram to a top of 370c/kg to average about 340c/kg, while steers in the 400-500 kilogram range were slightly cheaper, selling from 302c/kg to a top of 310c/kg.
Highlights of the heavier steers included a run of 675 kilogram Droughtmasters offered by Zita Pastoral Company, Nebo, which sold for the 370c/kg top to return $2498 a head, while a pen of Brangus steers weighing 573kg offered by Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden, which sold for $1894.
The only steers in the 320-400kg were an offering of Charbray-cross steers from M Maddern, Nebo, that weighed 326kg and sold for 448c/kg or $1464.
There were no steers yarded in the lighter categories.
Slaughter-weight cows ranged from 290c/kg to 310c/kg to average about 303c/kg, while females in the 400-520kg range sold from 262c/kg to 314c/kg.
Topping the slaughter-weight category was a pen of Belmont cows that weighed 584kg offered by Muggera Pty Ltd, Nebo, and sold for 310c/kg or $1780.
M Maddern also enjoyed success with a pen of Charbray cows that weighed 513kg and sold for 314c/kg or $1611.
Another highlight of the section was Tolsworth Hay and Grazing, Nebo, which sold Brangus cows weighing 540kg for 298c/kg or $1,588.
Rounding out the cows was a small selection of females weighing under 400kg that ranged in price from 180c/kg to 202c/kg.
The only run of heavy heifers offered at Friday's sale sold for 362c/kg, while heifers weighing from 400kg-450kg sold from 350c/kg to 390c/kg.
Heifers weighing 300-400kg sold from 310c/kg to 494c/kg and no lighter heifers were yarded.
Rounding out the sale was the bull categories, of which bulls weighing more than 600kg sold from 150c/kg to 262c/kg, while bulls weighing 450kg to 600kg sold for 234c/kg.
