Queensland Country Life

Heavier cattle in demand at Nebo

February 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavier cattle were in demand at Nebo. Picture: File

THE threat of wet weather lead to a reduced yarding of about 200 at Friday's Nebo cattle sale, but prices for heavier cattle remained strong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.