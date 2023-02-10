AN oversupply of hoggets has caused some prices to slip at this week's Warwick sheep sale, while other categories strengthened from recent weeks.
The yarding of 1680 head may have been slightly down from last week, but recent rain had helped attract more restockers to the yards leading to spirited bidding across multiple categories.
This week's yarding consisted of 1241 lambs and 439 grown sheep and prices reflected quality across the categories.
Topping the sale was a draft of young Dorper lambs offered by local producer David Hanna that weighed 67 kilograms and sold for $213 a head.
In total, the category consisted of 1082 head and prices ranged from a low of $10/hd to the sale top of $213 for an average of $137.
Young lambs selling into the restocker market sold to a top of $112 and averaged $79, while lambs going to feed averaged $104.
Young-sucker lambs in demand from local butchers topped at $160, while older, lighter lambs selling into the same market sold to a top of $114.
Lambs in the 18-20kg range going onto feed made $149 to average $118, while those selling into the meat trade topped at $152 to average $126.
Trade weight lambs made $182 and averaged $171 while heavy lambs to processors sold from $195 to the $213 sale top.
Meanwhile, prices for hoggets continued to fluctuate with prices for the 82 head on offer ranging from a low of $10 to a category-high $142 for an average of about $85.
"There's been an oversupply of hoggets because people have been holding onto their lambs longer than they normally would due to the worm burden through last year," Warwick stock agent, Ben Johnstone, Ray White Livestock, said.
"As a result, the hogget job has been a bit ordinary because there has just been so many of them about.
"In regards to the mutton job, the reports I'm hearing from processors is that they are having trouble getting rid of it at the other end."
A small offering of 31 wethers ranged in price from $40 to $165 to average about $92, while a yarding of 11 rams ranged from $40 to $95, finishing with an average of about $92.
The second-biggest section of Wednesday's sale was ewes with the yarding of 313, reaching a top of $142 to average of about $45.
"There is becoming a bigger gap in the market between the high-quality stock and the lesser-quality stock compared to what there had been at times last year," Mr Johnstone said.
"High quality articles are still selling well, but those that aren't hitting a certain market in the same way are copping big deductions.
"We yarded just a few head less than last week but the first two sales of the new year were quite high due to the drier period over Christmas and into January.
"Since then though, we have had some handy rain around the Warwick district, which has taken the pressure off a little bit."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
