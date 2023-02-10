Queensland Country Life
Warwick sheep sale experiences gap in market due to oversupply

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
February 10 2023
A total of 1680 were yarded for this week's Warwick sheep sale. Picture: Billy Jupp

AN oversupply of hoggets has caused some prices to slip at this week's Warwick sheep sale, while other categories strengthened from recent weeks.

