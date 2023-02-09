Wet ballot papers replaced but Longreach by-election timeframe unchanged

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has confirmed there have been no changes to the election timetable for the Longreach by-election as a result of recent rain.
There have been suggestions that the timeframe has been extended due to the difficulties experienced in some cases in getting mail deliveries over wet roads.
The Longreach region covers the towns of Longreach, Ilfracombe, Isisford and Yaraka, and surrounding properties.
However, an ECQ spokesperson said the by-election was a full postal ballot and does not require electors to travel to polling booths, reducing any weather impacts.
Electors must complete their vote before 6pm this Saturday, February 11, and the ECQ must receive it by Tuesday, February 21.
The rain has meant that 15 postal ballots had been reissued by Tuesday, because the original ballot papers were damaged by rain.
"This is not unusual and the ECQ is able to re-issue postal ballots to any electors who need a replacement," the spokesperson said.
An ECQ returning officer has been available in Longreach since Thursday for replacements if required.
Five candidates are contesting the by-election - Mark Kinsey, Ingrid Miller, Robert Kempson, Wes Irwin, and David Paterson.
The by-election is taking place as the result of the resignation of former councillor Tony Martin.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
