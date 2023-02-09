Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Fears of rain impact on Longreach by-election allayed

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet ballot papers replaced but Longreach by-election timeframe unchanged

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has confirmed there have been no changes to the election timetable for the Longreach by-election as a result of recent rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.