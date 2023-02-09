CONSOLIDATED Pastoral Company has added the significant Middlemount property Langley Station to its Central Queensland operation.
The 4882 hectare (12,062 acre) property sits at the junction of the Isaac and Connors rivers about 50km north east of Middlemount on the May Downs Road.
It is understood the purchase price of Langley is in the $17 million range.
CPC managing director Troy Setter said Langley would be integrated into the Jimarndy aggregation, enabling cattle numbers to be increased by 2000 adult equivalents and provide an additional 1000ha of farming country.
Jimandry is estimated to carry about 6200 AE.
"The property will be used to grow and fatten young cattle we breed in northern Australia and is close to key markets," Mr Setter said.
"Due to the increased productivity of our herd and further land development across our northern stations we required additional growing and fattening land."
Langley was sold by the Chandler family through Damien Freney from @AG.
At the estimated $17m purchase price, the value of Langley is equal to about $3482/ha ($1409/acre).
Improvements include a four bedroom home, workers' cottage, hay sheds, workshop, silo and an igloo-style machinery shed.
There are also two sets of cattle yards, a feedlot, two 2500 tonne silage pits and molasses tanks.
On a bare basis, CPC paid about $2735/ha ($1078/acre) for the Jimarndy aggregation.
Both transactions were subject to Foreign Investment Review Board approvals.
CPC controls more than 3.6m ha (8.9m acres) of land running more than 300,000 cattle on now nine properties groups. CPC also has a 90 per cent stake in PT JJAA, which operates two feedlots in Indonesia with a combined feeding capacity of 35,500 head.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.