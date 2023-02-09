Growers from Condamine on the Western Downs to Rolleston in Central Queensland have revealed the different ways they're controlling two very topical weeds - feathertop Rhodes grass and fleabane.
Speaking at WeedSmart week in Dalby, some detailed their investment in camera sprayers and drones, while others talked about employing residual chemistry and tillage.
Ben Taylor at Condamine follows a rotation consisting of wheat, chickpeas, wheat, long fallow, sorghum, and long fallow into wheat.
His worst weeds are FTR and fleabane, and after unsuccessfully fighting them for years, he decided to make a change.
"We were getting advice from agronomists saying double knock this, double knock that - massive rates, lots of acres to cover and it needs to be done now," Mr Taylor said.
"I just didn't like it. It just didn't sit well with me, so we made a change and definitely for the better."
Mr Taylor moved to a camera spot sprayer in combination with residuals.
"We're very strict on using a lot of pre-emergent chemicals combined with a WeedSeeker," he said.
"We are able to use the pre emergent chemicals and use them well because we aren't afraid to lock ourselves into a crop."
He starts in June or July by applying 1.5L/ha of Dual Gold and atrazine or terbazine depending on if he wants to keep his options open for cotton.
Then he'll top it off either just prior to planting in a double knock scenario or in-crop, depending on when the rain is falling.
"That June-July application of terbazine goes a long way in keeping our paddocks under control combined with the WeedSeeker technology - it just makes me sleep easy at night. As a result, I've got clean paddocks," he said.
"The camera sprayer is vital. It's crucial to our farm and the business and the success of it. I wouldn't be able to do what we do without it
"We're making far more money in today's environment than what we were 10 or more years ago."
Jake Hamilton crops almost 5000ha at Condamine and has learnt from past mistakes.
"In the late 2000s, it seemed as though two or three grasses all decided that they were going to gang up on us and turn resistant to glyphosate, all at the same time," Mr Hamilton said.
"We had button grass, barnyard grass and then feathertop came along later on. This was our fault because zero till had been entrenched on our farm for a decade and we'd lost two of our major weed control tactics, which were group f and group s - better known as fire and steel.
"We weren't burning our stubble, so we weren't getting that heat to destroy our weed seeds and I've never met a grass that's resistant to a chisel plow. So putting that away in the shed, all of a sudden, there was a grass explosion.
"They say you can't spray your way out of resistance. We thought we'd give it a red hot crack. [We tried] 1.5 litres (per ha) of Roundup. Not working. Two litres. Three. Four. Nothing
"We knew that it was time for a change because this wasn't working."
Not wanting to repeat the same mistakes of the past in getting glyphosate resistance, they looked into resistance mechanisms and found that group A chemistries would be effective on grass, but they'd have a shorter pathway to resistance.
"We wanted to make sure we got it right, so using group A's in fallow for the first time, we were sure to come back through with paraquat and it's done a beautiful job."
Then it was time to upgrade their gear because all of a sudden, they had to do three passes when they were usually doing one.
They moved to John Deere self-propelled sprayers, giving them "some serious spraying power" with the capacity to spray their whole place in seven days if need be.
They also started using Flame - a residual herbicide for the pre emergence control of grasses and broadleaf weeds.
They started off with one paddock, and after a couple of years, they had more and more confidence because they experienced little carryover effect.
"That gave us the confidence to go all the way through the whole place straight after the headers were done."
Despite the massive amounts of water over their paddocks in the summers of 2010-12, their fallow didn't need touching at all.
"That was a real reward for us not having that massive cleanup job after all that water had gone."
Mr Hamilton acknowledged there were risks using residuals, but they were largely avoidable.
"The biggest risk is, if it doesn't rain, you locked yourself out of cash crops. But we reckon if you have your rotation planned, there are options.
"Delayed activation was my biggest concern when we first started using Flame. Luckily, we haven't run into that situation yet."
When it comes to chemical build up, the grower says just like rotating crops, he likes to rotate his chemistry.
Since winter crop harvest last year, they've done three rounds of spraying.
"We put our residuals down straight off the header, half a litre (ha) through the cameras (John Deere See & Spray), and then one pass with a heavy rate of paraquat on fleabane.
"It seemed like at the start, all we did was spray and spray, but we've got to a point now where everything is very well managed and we hardly have to go anywhere near a sprayer, which is great.
"We added another round of spraying which is our residuals. And in the long run, we've ended up saving ourselves money by hardly spraying during summer, to be honest."
Mark Wagner grows sorghum, mungbeans, wheat and chickpeas across 2800ha at Rolleston.
Feathertop is their main problem at the moment and he's not afraid to use "a fair bit" of tillage equipment to combat weeds.
"As soon as it's at seed, I'd rather try and incorporate it and then that way, you can have a bit of an easement until the next rain event and then just get a good seed set and then try to do a good spray then," Mr Wagner said.
"I just find that if you try and spray it out when it sets seed, it's just constantly dropping the seeds every time you get a rain event."
However, as their seed bank grew, they've had to invest in other methods of control.
"Our seed bank has grown over the years because we're primarily a summer growing region. A few years ago we just did not have any summer crop rain, so our summer program before spot spraying consisted of a lot of Kelly chaining. Then all of a sudden we started getting our summer rain and it came up everywhere and we just couldn't get on top of it."
They've now got two different versions of spot spray technology - a WeedSeeker 2 retrofitted to a John Deere 4730 and in the past 12 months, a Swarm Bot with WEED-IT technology.
Due to difficulties if getting labour, he said the mixed approach was working well for them so far.
Wade Bidstrup grows a wide variety of crops at Warra, including sorghum, corn, mung beans, millet, chickpeas, faba beans, wheat, barley and canary.
Feathertop is their biggest problem and they've tried different methods to beat it.
"We've had camera sprayers over the years - both suspended boom-mounted ones and ground following ones and to be honest, we've never had much luck with that, so we end up just going back to the buggies," Mr Bidstrup said.
"You'd end up spraying volunteers with an expensive chemical."
However, due to the last couple of wet summers, it's appeared in places they've never had it and spot spraying from a side by side became unsustainable.
Mr Bidstrup tries to get Dual Gold on at 2L/ha before the first rain in August and then top up the sorghum and corn with it.
His most successful weapon of late is using a drone to map the weeds in the paddock and transfer that data into the spray rig - essentially turning it into a spot sprayer.
"So far that seems to be working pretty well. We've only had it for a few months now, but it's excellent."
St John Kent grows cereals and pulses at Jimbour and has been battling FTR for some time, but tall fleabane has emerged for the first time this year.
"Tall fleabane is our new tough weed and that's the result of the wet weather," Mr Kent said.
"It's only new this year and it's taking a bit of killing."
To combat the encroachment, Mr Kent recently bought a camera sprayer.
"We've just invested a small fortune in a camera sprayer, so we're learning again how to operate the technology. I think we're going to save 90 per cent on herbicides," Mr Kent said.
He also uses pre-emergent herbicides where necessary, and because he doesn't follow a rigid cropping program, he doesn't feel he's missing out.
"It's total opportunity. As soon as you start using any residuals, you start locking yourself up into rigid rotation that hasn't been working for a long time," he said.
"Our attitude now is, if it's wet, plant it, because you don't know when the next planning opportunity's coming.
"Dual Gold is in everything now, whereas it never used to be. It's a good chemical. We try to get a bit on in August and then put the rest on at planting."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
