Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Hinterland medicinal plant facility on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
An artist's impression of a custom-built cultivation facility for the site. Picture - supplied

A SUNSHINE Coast hinterland property with a licence to produce medicinal plants has hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.