Hinterland medicinal plant facility on the market

A SUNSHINE Coast hinterland property with a licence to produce medicinal plants has hit the market.
CBRE Agribusiness director Matt Childs said the 16 hectare (40 acre) property was being offered for sale by the landowner and MC Therapeutics.
According to its website, MC Therapeutics aimed to produce organic, medical grade cannabis using a 'closed loop' system.
Mr Childs said a professional development plan for a custom-built cultivation facility was available, along with a production licence, to be transferred upon approval of industry requirements.
"The property is ideally suited to develop a medicinal plant cultivation facility without the complexity of obtaining the relevant production license," Mr Childs said.
"The production of medicinal flowers is an emerging industry, and we expect significant interest from a range of buyer groups."
Existing infrastructure includes mains power availability, a spring-fed irrigation dam, a lockable workshop/machinery shed and a horticulture igloo that was previously used to grow cucumbers. There are also three residences.
Mr Childs said the hinterland offering followed CBRE's sale last year of an operational medicinal plant cultivation facility at Cressy in Tasmania on behalf of ECS Botanics. Mr Childs said 11 parties had competed for the Cressy site, resulting in a sale price of $3 million.
Expressions of interest close with CBRE on March 9.
Contact Matt Childs, 0418 512 494, CBRE.
