NATIONALS leader David Littleproud has slammed telco giant Telstra over its failings to help keep vulnerable customers connected.
The Maranoa MP labeled Telstra's actions as "un-Australian" and "unacceptable" after a recent Australian Communications and Media Authority report highlighted incidents in which the company had failed to locate records of priority assistance forms being sent out to customers.
In the ACMA report, which was released in December last year, the telecommunications watchdog found Telstra did not adhere to clause 4.1 of Telstra's priority assistance policy by not forwarding priority assistance brochures or application forms to a group of customers who enquired about the service.
As a result, ACMA found that "Telstra contravened paragraph 12(2)(c) of the Telecommunications (Carrier Licence Conditions - Telstra Corporation Limited) Declaration 2019 because it did not maintain processes, systems and practices to ensure that priority assistance customers can be identified and provided with priority assistance."
Some of the more damning cases outlined in the report included priority assistance customers losing their lives as a result of not being able to call for help due to being without a landline.
In the report, the issues of sending out relevant documentation were put down to several factors including errors made by front-of-house staff as well as incorrect mailing information, which led to some customers being unable to have the material sent to them.
The issues were self reported by Telstra to the watchdog, which lead to the report.
On Wednesday, ACMA released its enforceable undertaking, which stated that Telstra planned to take a variety of remedial actions including: implementing a process to verify that all requests to any applicable third-party mail house provider to send priority assistance documentation are carried out, review and re-design its priority assistance registration and amend its guidelines and service level agreements with any third-party mail house provider.
Telstra customer service executive Kate Cotter said the company was already working on ways to do better.
"The home phone connection and priority fault repair service we provide to customers with life-threatening medical conditions is a top priority," Ms Cotter said.
"In addition to ensuring the gaps in our processes have been closed, we're improving the way we identify customers who might benefit from a priority assistance service, redesigning the registration process to make it easier for customers, and ensuring we can get information about this service to customers sooner.
"We have dedicated teams in place to support more than 150,000 priority assistance customers to stay connected. We also have specific processes in place to identify and assist customers who may need the extra care and attention that having a priority assistance service provides.
"Unfortunately, we identified - and reported to the ACMA - that for a small number of customers, we didn't follow our processes as carefully as we should and we apologise sincerely for this."
Mr Littleproud said the report findings showed government intervention was needed to ensure regional and remote areas had adequate phone coverage.
"This is a matter of life and death," Mr Littleproud said.
"No vulnerable person should risk suffering a medical episode and be unable to call for help.
"It is unbelievable the investigation included incidents where people tried to call 000 but the service wasn't working and mobile service wasn't available either - no Australian should ever experience such helplessness or fear.
"The actions of Telstra are un-Australian and unacceptable. The sooner we make changes to the universal service obligation, the safer Australians in regional and rural communities will be."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
