Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Nationals leader David Littleproud slams Telstra over ACMA report findings

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
February 10 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals leader David Littleproud has slammed Telstra after ACMA released its report findings. Picture: Supplied

NATIONALS leader David Littleproud has slammed telco giant Telstra over its failings to help keep vulnerable customers connected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.