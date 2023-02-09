Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Power's beer is making a comeback

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlton & United Breweries Queensland manager Ian Giles, Power's founder Bernie Power and Brisbane Broncos' first CEO John Ribot celebrate the return of Power's beer. Picture CUB

Iconic Queensland beer Power's is making a comeback after fading into obscurity more than a decade ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.