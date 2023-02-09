Power's beer is making a comeback

Iconic Queensland beer Power's is making a comeback after fading into obscurity more than a decade ago.
While beer lovers have still been able to buy mid-strength Power's Gold, the company's heavier offering, Power's Bitter, has not been brewed since 2011.
Now, in order to reinvigorate the brand, Carlton & United Beverages, owned by Japanese company Asahi Beverages, has launched Power's Ultra Smooth, which it dubs "a new modern take on a true classic".
CUB says the new brew, which is being brewed at the original Yatala site, has slight bitterness, balanced by a light rounded body, slight malt sweetness, a crisp, smooth, clean finish.
However, unlike the beer of old which was 4.8pc alcohol by volume, the new brew is 4pc - putting it in the mid strength category.
With CUB's Great Northern named Australia's highest-selling beer in retailers last year, the move is set to put more pressure on number three, XXXX Gold, which is made Kirin-owned Lion.
People have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
"It's a Queensland beer so ... it's going to be a winner," one person wrote in Facebook group Brisbane Beer Barons.
Another asked, "[I] wonder what it will taste like?"
Carlton & United Breweries Queensland state manager Ian Giles said now was the right time to relaunch the Power's brand for a new generation of beer lovers.
"The relaunch of the Power's brand marks the return of a Queensland icon that celebrated our underdog spirit and showed the rest of Australia there was nothing we couldn't do," Mr Giles said.
The Power's story dates back to 1988 when Bernie Power opened a brewery at Yatala to challenge the stranglehold of Castlemaine Perkins, then owned by Alan Bond.
That year, the company also signed a $1 million sponsorship with the Brisbane Broncos in their inaugural season.
While Mr Power sold the business to CUB in 1993, he has welcomed its return.
"Making a beer that resonates with people is a challenging thing, and I know everyone involved in this has been very careful with what has ended up inside and outside the bottle," he said.
"I am absolutely chuffed to see the Power's brand returning. When I sold the brewery to CUB in 1993, we were more focused on the future of our staff than we were on the future of the brand. So to see it return, and hear what it means to people, has been a wonderful thing."
Brisbane Broncos' first CEO John Ribot said the two organisations were built on shared philosophies.
"[They were] a bunch of intrepid, gutsy Queenslanders with a whole lot of front and can-do attitude who ended up changing the state forever," Mr Ribot said.
"Bernard privately provided the seed capital to the fledgling Broncos and the players took the Power's partnership to another level."
The brew is due to hit shelves and pubs in mid-February.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
