Queensland thoroughbred trainer Todd Austin has been found guilty of three of the four charges issued by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards in the Birdsville jigger inquiry on Wednesday.
Mr Austin was found guilty of commissioning an act of cruelty to a horse and two charges of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.
Mr Austin's wife Toni Austin was also found guilty of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.
Stewards found Mr Austin guilty of an act of cruelty to registered thoroughbred Hemmerle, when he engaged jockey Ric McMahon to ride the horse at trackwork in August last year, prior to the Birdsville Cup race meeting.
An alternative charge issued to Mr Austin relating to the possession of the electronic device is not being pursued.
At the height of his training career, Mr Austin, who had a stable of 38 horses in work, was the leading country trainer, racing at country and regional levels.
He also travelled horses from his Barcaldine stable to Brisbane and Gold Coast meetings.
He started his racing career as an apprentice jockey in 1990, and was granted a dual trainer/jockey licence in 2003, and moved to full time training about 12 months later.
Jockey Ric McMahon plead guilty to possessing a jigger and providing false and misleading evidence earlier in the inquiry.
The inquiry has spanned months as QRIC stewards investigated the incident around the famous and remote Queensland race meeting.
The guilty verdict comes after a photograph came to light, sending shockwaves through the racing industry, showing jockey McMahon with an electronic device in his hand riding Hemmerle during a track gallop.
Mr McMahon was a "star apprentice jockey" riding both in Brisbane and Sydney at metropolitan levels, before turning his career to country racing based at Mt Isa, then Barcaldine.
The three currently suspended participants have been given one week to provide penalty submissions before the stewards determine their fate.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.