PRICES remained firm on recent trends at Wednesday's Silverdale live weight cattle sale.
Of the yarding of 348 head, Hayes and Co agents reported that prices for export cattle, feeder cattle, light re-stockers and weaners remained firm on last week's prices, while bulls sold to a slightly dearer market.
Turning heads in the heavy steers category was an offering of six-tooth Santa Gertrudis steers offered by G and A Whitehall, Beaudesert, which topped the section at 356 cents a kilogram or $2143.
The Whitehalls also topped the bull category with a Charolais bull reaching 291c/kg for a sale high $2898, as well as the light-feeder steer category with a run of Charolais-cross steers selling for 444c/kg or $1542/hd.
Yearling steer prices also remained firm on last week, highlighted by a run of Santa Gertrudis mickeys offered by B and T Hession, Beaudesert, which sold for 369c/kg or $1348.
Read Also:
In the weaner steer category, a draft of lighter Angus steers offered by PM and C Price, sold for 500c/kg or $1018.
The Price family also topped the lighter weaner heifer category with Angus heifers selling for 450c/kg or $844.
As for heavier weaner steers, the category was topped by a draft of Brangus steers offered by M and C Crowther, which sold for 459c/kg or $1470.
Ramsay operation Mountview Pastoral enjoyed a successful day in the female section of Wednesday's sale, topping the medium cow category with Santa females selling to 304c/kg or $1874, the heavy heifer category with Charbray females that sold for 350c/kg or $1920 and highlighting the heavy cow sections with a run of Charolais-cross females that sold for 305c/kg or $1874.
Topping the heavy cow section was a draft of Charbray females offered by A Clarke, which sold for 306c/kg or $1974.
Rounding out the female section of Wednesday's sale was a draft of feeder heifers offered by AI Freiberg that topped the section at 371c/kg or $1271 and a line of Hereford-cross grain-assisted heifers which topped their category at 389c/kg or $1314.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.