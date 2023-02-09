Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Prices remain firm at Silverdale sale

February 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A yarding of 348 head greeted buyers at this week's sale. Picture: File

PRICES remained firm on recent trends at Wednesday's Silverdale live weight cattle sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.