Queensland Country Life
Tanya Plibersek blocks Clive Palmer's proposed Central Queensland Coal mine project on 'environmental grounds'

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Tanya Plibersek has formally rejected Clive Palmer's proposed Central Queensland Coal Project on 'environment grounds'. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

The federal environment department has blocked Clive Palmer's proposed open cut coal mine in central Queensland, due to 'adverse environmental impacts' to the Great Barrier Reef.

