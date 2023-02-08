The federal environment department has blocked Clive Palmer's proposed open cut coal mine in central Queensland, due to 'adverse environmental impacts' to the Great Barrier Reef.
It is the first time in Australian history under federal environment laws, that a federal environment minister has blocked a proposed coal mine from going ahead.
The proposed coal project development is located in the Styx Basin, approximately 10 kilometres from the GBR and 130 km north west of Rockhampton.
In August 2022, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek proposed the rejection of Clive Palmer's coal project on the grounds it is likely to damage the Reef.
In a message to her followers on twitter, Ms Plibersek announced her decision was not to approve the project.
"As part of the process and environmental laws, both the proponent of the project and the public where then invited to provide any additional information for me to consider," Ms Plibersek said.
"After a thorough assessment of all of the information before me, I've decided to stick with my decision and I won't be approving the central Queensland coal project.
"The adverse environmental impacts are simply too great."
Ms Plibersek said the mine's proximity to the Reef presented a risk of "pollution and "an irreversible damage" to the protected marina park.
"The project would have had unacceptable impacts on freshwater in the area, and potentially on fragile seagrass meadows that feed Dugons and provide breeding grounds for fish just off the coast," she said.
"I take my role as a decision maker, very seriously."
The Queensland government recommended rejecting Clive Palmer's proposed coal mine last year.
The proposed project included two open-cut pits north of Rockhampton over an area more than 2,660 hectares.
If approved, the completed project would have produce up to 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of semi-soft coking coal and high-grade thermal coal from an open-cut mine for 18 years.
More than 9000 public submissions were received during the consultation and review process in just 10 days.
Central Queensland's Environmental Advocacy director Dr Coral Rowston said the local community had put its weight behind the campaign to reject the project.
"It was clear this coal mine was unacceptable on environmental grounds from day one, and we thank Minister Plibersek for listening to the science and the Queensland government rejecting this ridiculous proposal," Dr Rowston said.
"The tourism industry, fishing industry, Styx catchment landholders, and many of us in the community wrote submissions, signed petitions, attended rallies and met with government representatives to make sure decision-makers knew the community valued the Reef, wetlands, endangered species, and groundwater far more than a coal mine.
"This is a victory for the Reef, for tourism, for communities that depend on the Reef for their livelihoods, and for all those who cherish this natural wonder."
Dr Rowston is now lobbying Minister Plibersek's department to apply similarly sound scientific logic when deciding the fate of numerous other central Queensland coal mines.
"The Minister has rightfully listened to the scientific advice and rejected the Central Queensland Coal Project," she said.
"If she continues to adhere to scientific principles, it follows she must likewise reject other proposed coal projects."
Lock the Gate Queensland coordinator Ellie Smith also welcomed Minister Plibersek's decision to reject this coal mine.
"It was an outrageous proposal that would have carved up farmland and bushland, draining local groundwater and dumping toxic mine water into the reef," Ms Smith said.
"The reality of climate change is that no government anywhere in the world can open new coal and gas projects if we want to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of anthropogenic global warming."
Mr Palmer's company Central Queensland Coal has been contacted for comment.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
