A yarding of 4769 cattle were offered at the Dalby Saleyards on Wednesday, where early prices showed the market was firm to dearer than the previous week.
The uarding was 1243 more than the previous week. There was an increased number of 491 head from far western Queensland and 220 from New South Wales.
A large panel of export processors of the previous week returned and all were operating plus regular feed and trade buyers plus restockers were also present and active.
Among the delighted vendors were Stephen and Tammy Bowling, Euroka Grazing, Eidsvold, who trucked in 96 steers of Angus, Charolais and Santa Gertrudis crosses averaging 471 kilograms which sold to average, 401.8c/kg and return $1896/head.
The best of them, seven consecutive pens, topped at 404.2c/kg returning a top price of $1917/hd, selling to Morgan Pastoral Co.
The couple run their breeder herd around Eidsvold and truck weaners at six to nine months of age to their buffel property, Tajecca, in the Wandoan district to grow out.
Mr Bowling said the sale offering were the start of their feeder steer turn-off.
The last of his feeder steers, along with culled heifers, will to be sold in June.
"I have been watching the market, and they sold for what I was expecting," he said.
"These steers were born and grew out in a good season, and I definitely won't go broke selling them for Wednesday's money."
Auctioneer Terry Ryan said it was a pleasure to offer such a quality, well grown, early maturing line of steers.
As Queensland Country Life went to press on Wednesday, Corey Evans of GDL Kingaroy said the lead of the better types of meatworks cows were firm to slightly dearer on last week.
"The second rate cows also sold on a firmer market," he said.
Mr Evans said his run of better lines of heavy feeder steers sold between five to 10 cents better.
"The export feeder heifer market was also up by five cents," he said.
The increase had been driven by good quality lines of cattle being offered.
"The South Burnett has received isolated recent rainfall, which is giving some producers confidence," he said.
Other market quotes by MLA market reporter Trevor Hess included heavy weight yearling heifers to 355c and sold to 396c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors averaged from 342c to 353c and sold to 362c/kg.
Medium weight cows to restockers made to 279c to average 265c/kg.
Good heavy weight cows made to 306c with a large number at 294c/kg.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
