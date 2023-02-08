Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Historic rail motor damaged after prime mover rolls 5km from it's new home at the Atherton-Herberton Railway Station

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 8 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
The heritage rail motor was just 5km from Herberton when the prime mover it was being carried by rolled on the Kennedy Highway. Main picture supplied by Tablelands Police

An historic rail motor was just five kilometres away from it's final destination at the Atherton-Herberton Railway station when the prime mover it was travelling on rolled on the Kennedy Highway on Monday.

