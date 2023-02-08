Queensland Country Life
Yarrabin offered with 1250 hectares of zero till cultivation

By Mark Phelps
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Yarrabin, a quality 1994 hectare mixed farming property, is being sold through an expressions of interest process by LJ Hooker. Picture - supplied

YARRABIN, a quality 1994 hectare (4928 acre) mixed farming property close to Goondiwindi, Qld, is being sold through an expressions of interest process by LJ Hooker.

