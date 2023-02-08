Yarrabin offered with 1250 hectares of zero till cultivation

YARRABIN, a quality 1994 hectare (4928 acre) mixed farming property close to Goondiwindi, Qld, is being sold through an expressions of interest process by LJ Hooker.
Offered by Russell and Carryn Yench, the freehold property is located on Goodar Road 25km north west of Goondiwindi, and also has wet weather access from Gooray Road.
Yarribin is described as being mainly flat black self mulching soils with areas of lighter country on the western end.
There is 1250ha (3088 ac) of zero till culitvation ready for winter crop, including 310ha of long fallow and 130ha, which has recently been developed and said to be ideal for forage.
The country was originally timbered with belah, brigalow, coolibah, myall and pine with about 270ha (667 acres) is still to be pulled, raked and burnt.
There are good shade clumps and timbered areas along the water courses and swamp.
The grazing country is carrying a good body of feed.
The fencing is described as being in stock proof condition with mainly four barbs on steel posts and end assemblies. Some of the boundary fencing consists of old netting.
The steel cattle yards have an undercover working area and are equipped with a crush and calf cradle.
Yarrabin features a free flowing bore piped to tanks and troughs. There is also a double frontage to the Weir River, Eurone and Yarril creeks as well as dams. The average annual rainfall is 600mm (24 inches).
Improvements include an air-conditioned four bedroom, two bathroom timber home with large enclosed verandah set in an established lawn area. There is also a single bedroom donga accommodation, three bay garage, 24x12m machinery shed with a 9m skillion.
Expressions of interest close with LJ Hooker on February 28.
Contact Paul Leahy, 0418 794 684, LJ Hooker, Goondiwindi.
