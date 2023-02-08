Rural and regional business owners have lost tens of thousands of dollars worth of stock and infrastructure as a crime wave hitting the state now reaches a potential crisis point.
Opposition police spokesperson Dale Last said it wasn't just cities or major regional centres where crime was taking place.
"It has spread like a cancer across the length and breadth of Queensland and our rural communities on a per capita basis are bearing the brunt of it," Mr Last said.
Roma businesswoman, Pam Grieve, who owns the Southside 7Day Store, has been robbed four times since July.
Mrs Grieve said the first robbery in August was the most expensive with a large quantity cigarettes and tobacco taken, while substantial damage to the cabinet will cost $15,000 to repair.
"The financial, physical, and emotional effects this is having on businesses, owners and staff, is overwhelming," she said.
After the fourth break-in, she wrote to the Maranoa Regional Council on December 30, on behalf of local business houses in Roma, outlying their concerns.
As a result, council installed a large security camera opposite her business.
Another Roma business person, that did not wish to be named due to legal reasons, told Queensland Country Life they had been broken into twice since August.
"We had goods to the value of $15,000 stolen," the spokesperson said.
"We had to do building damage repairs and security upgrades in the value of between $10,000 to $15,000, and as business owners its financially crippling."
Member for Warrego, Ann Leahy said the rising cost of crime in her electorate was mind blowing.
"There have been 50 cars stolen in Roma in the past six months, alone, not to mention the numerous of break and enters on Christmas Eve," Ms Leahy said.
Roma, St George, Dirranbandi and Kogan had become hot spots in the electorate, she said.
Minister for Police Mark Ryan said Queensland Police took community safety extremely seriously.
"That's why police have been conducting very high visibility patrols in regional and rural areas, targeting offenders," Mr Ryan said.
"The government has already toughened youth justice laws to include a presumption against bail for repeat youth offenders."
He said government would introduce new legislation to Parliament soon targeting youth offenders, including a requirement that courts must take into account an offender's history when sentencing.
