LARGE scale far north Queensland property Morcambe Station is described as good quality, low cost breeding country on the market for $8.5 million.
Located on a bitumen road 20km south of Mount Garnet and 120km from Atherton, the 20,112 hectare (49,698 acre) leasehold property is on the market for the equivalent of about $422/ha ($171/acre).
The property is estimated to run up to 1700 breeders, creating a value of about $5000/breeder area.
Marketing agent Jez McNamara said he property was priced to sell based on its current improvements and the future potential.
"It's an ideal opportunity for someone to get into a large scale property at a bargain price and improve over time as your herd grows" Mr McNamara said.
"The absentee owners have leased the property out over the last decade and have decided it no longer fits in with their objectives.
"All reasonable offers will be considered"
Morcambe is predominantly gently undulating, open savannah forest country with a heavy coverage of seca stylo.
The property runs from alluvial soils along the Herbert River frontage country running back to strips of red soil, loamy and sandy soils on the balance of the lighter forest country.
Other pasture species include Townsville stylo, seteria, black spear and other natives grasses.
The property is watered by a poly pipe system including 23 tanks and troughs with another pump near the homestead. A bore and tank is located in the north west corner of the property.
Morecambe also has a 50ha fenced paddock that is suitable for irrigation and hay production back by a 200 meglitre water allocation.
Peanut crops have previously been grown in this paddock.
The cattle yards comprise of 130 panels and are equipped with a five way draft, a double deck loading ramp, crush, calf branding facilities, and two large coolers.
The property is divided into four paddocks between the river and main road and another four useable paddocks on the western side of the main road.
There are also smaller holding paddocks close to the yards and house and a holding paddock on the river side of the road.
Structural Improvements include the two storey, three bedroom, main homestead, eight room quarters, steel machinery shed, a hay storage shed constructed of steel, and a workshop.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Morgan Brennan, 0407 730 450, Ray White Rural Queensland.
