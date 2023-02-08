Queensland growers are concerned and being vigilant as the invasive guava root-knot nematode has now been detected multiple times in the state.
The round worm was first located in Australia in the Northern Territory in September 2022, with the first Queensland detection made on a north Queensland farm in December of the same year.
A biosecurity alert was issued from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on Tuesday stating a second confirmed detection of GRKN had been made at Hervey Bay in the Wide Bay region and eradication would now be difficult.
Nematodes are microscopic, parasitic round worms which live in the soil and can damage the roots of plants, stopping them from taking up water and nutrients.
DAF acknowledge the pest as a significant threat to the plant industries, as it has a very broad host range that includes many vegetable crops, broadacre crops, ornamental plants and weeds.
It severely impacts sweet potatoes by damaging their roots and it also stunts the growth of crops, including cotton, chilli, ginger, capsicums, watermelon and zucchinis.
Sweet potato farmer Russell McCrystal is concerned about arrival of GRKN in Queensland and what it could mean for the industry.
He is staying updated on the latest alerts about the round worm and being vigilant with biosecurity at his South Kolan property.
"We are trying to understand this pest as best as we can," he said.
"Once it arrives in the Bundaberg region, I think because of our close proximity of farms and shared headlands and lane ways there will be not much we can do to keep it out of farms.
"The industry has a nematode project where they have been doing some monitoring and sampling around the district , I expect that sampling regime will increase so at least we know when we get it."
Mr McCrystal has also studied the impacts of the pest in other countries to help him prepare if GRKN arrives.
"We have seen what it has done in the US, it's caused problems in their production systems, vegetable cropping and sweet potatoes.
"There is crop protection products we can use, but because of its reproduction rate, it produces more per female and has a faster reproduction time, it can break through economic thresholds quite quickly compared to our other nematodes.
"We were gunning for area free status but as soon as they found it in Queensland that status was gone, we just have to be more vigilant with soil sampling."
The cotton industry is also on alert to the arrival of the pest, with Cotton Australia stewardship policy officer Sally Ceeney advising growers to closely monitor paddocks and reach out to Biosecurity Queensland if they notice changes to crops.
"Cotton Australia is monitoring the situation after another confirmed detection of guava root-knot nematode in Australia," she said.
"At this stage it is unknown what impact, if any, the discovery will have on Australian cotton production although it has been known to have yield impacts overseas.
"Our cotton growers should be alert but not alarmed at this stage and we are reminding all farmers to exercise good biosecurity practices including the 'come clean, go clean' strategy to stop the spread of pests, weeds and diseases from farm to farm."
Symptoms caused by GRKN are similar to those caused by other species of root-knot nematode, although on certain crops, symptoms are more severe than other species of nematode.
Typical symptoms include severe galling (knotty root growths stimulated by nematode infection) of the root system, and above ground symptoms such as stunted growth, wilting, and leaf yellowing, which may resemble water and nutrient stress.
In a statement provided to the Queensland Country Life, DAF urged growers in the state to apply good farm biosecurity practices and report unusual or unfamiliar symptoms or plant damage to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23.
"The Consultative Committee on Emergency Plant Pests considered that it would be difficult to successfully eradicate GRKN in Australia," it said.
"This is based on the nature of the pest, its means of spread, and the fact that detections have been at geographically diverse locations in both the Northern Territory and Queensland."
"While the situation is under active consideration, as a priority, government and industry will work together to determine appropriate management strategies for GRKN to reduce its impact on our plant industries."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.