Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Guava root-knot nematode now 'difficult to eradicate' in Queensland

BM
By Brad Marsellos
February 9 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe root galling caused by GRKN on tomato (left) and cucumber root system damage caused by the round worms. Picture: Supplied DAF

Queensland growers are concerned and being vigilant as the invasive guava root-knot nematode has now been detected multiple times in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.