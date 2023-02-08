Weaner steers reach 566c at Roma

A total of 3724 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 565c and averaged 402c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 566c and averaged 476c, steers 280-330kg reached 526c and averaged 452c, and steers 330-400kg reached 470c and averaged 402c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 406c averaging 384c.
TC Grazing, Tarossie, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 566c, reaching $1141 to average $1141.
Newton Grazing, Monavale, Gunnewin, sold Charolais cross steers to 556c, reaching $1506 to average $1506. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 434c, reaching $1172 to average $1172. The Brahman cross cows sold to 320c, $1802 to average $1692.
BP and LA Knight, Glenogie, Lightning Ridge, NSW, sold Speckle Park cross steers to 514c, reaching $1672 to average $1512. TL and CJ Vincent, Hidden Springs, Injune, sold Charolais steers to 496c, reaching $1566 to average $1329.
WJ and EC Groat Family Trust, Gracemere, Forest Vale, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 494c, reaching $1562 to average $1489. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 318c, reaching $1872 to average $1576.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Brahman steers to 490c, reaching $1660 to average $1379. The Brahman cross heifers sold to 376c, reaching $952 to average $898.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais steers to 488c, reaching a top of $1526 to average $1478. Burradoo Cattle Company, Burradoo, Wallumbilla sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 488c, reaching $1444 to average $1377.
James W Blackburn, Roma, sold Charbray cross steers to 480c, reaching $1446 to average $1388. The Charolais heifers sold to 380c, reaching $1076 to average $1041.
Seawright Investments, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 470c, reaching a top of $1620 to average $1585. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 370c, reaching $1233 to average $1134.
Les Littlewood, Tanilba, Yuleba ,sold Charolais cross steers to 462c, reaching $1571 to average $1571. PD and SE Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 440c, reaching $1552 to average $1552.
A.E. Cleland, Creekside, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 438c, reaching $1578 to average $1440. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 378c, reaching $1289 to average $1068.
PJ and SD Kennedy, Dunroman, Dirranbandi, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 411c, reaching $1566 to average $1488. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 370c, reaching $1329 to average $1180.
RD and NJ Statham, Possession Creek, Mitchell, sold Speckle Park cross steers to 398c, reaching $1921 to average $1800. IH and SE Johnston, Downsview, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 394c, reaching $2386 to average $1911.
Farmleigh Grazing, Farmleigh, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 391c, reaching $2048 to average $1967. Barry York, Waratah, Surat sold Charbray cross steers to 377c, reaching $2253 to average $2138.
John E York, Taunton, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 374c, reaching $2129 to average $2120.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 436c and averaged 340c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 436c and averaged 384c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 410c, averaging 346c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 386c, averaging 337c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 370c, averaging 334c.
Campbell Pastoral Holding, Currawarra, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 428c, reaching $1190 to average $1002. Colin and Deb Walsh, Dynambaryn, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 340c, reaching $1779 to average $1664.
RJ and AEM Ross, Glenaubyru, Drillham sold Simmental cross heifers to 340c, reaching $1204 to average $1204.
Cows 330-400kg reached 250c and averaged 226c, cows 400-500kg topped at 311c, averaging 273c, cows 500-600kg topped at 320c, averaging 299c, and cows over 600kg topped at 320c, averaging 300c.
Camelock Rural, Alice Downs, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 315c, reaching $2056 to average $1745. Dart Pastoral Co, Springbok, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 315c, reaching $1818 to average $1580.
EST J W Golden, Dragon Crest, Yuleba, sold Hereford cows to 311c, reaching $1947 to average $1652.
