There were 302 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.
The market continues to gradually improve each week at present, with competition for weaners, younger cattle and cows and calves all producing better results this week.
Martin and Rita Simmons, Donnybrook, sold a line of Braford cows with young calves at foot for $1980. Steven Hamilton, Carters Ridge, sold cows for $1490, weaner steers for $1275 and vealer heifers for $1080 and $1040. Terry Caddell, Cooran, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1530 and $1510.
Debra Townsend, Cooroy, sold Limousin males for $1150 and heifers for $1120. Merrilyn Lawson, Gunalda, sold Charbray store cows for $1440. Irwin and Beverley Draper, Draper, sold an Angus bull for $2380. Popplewell Red Composites, Kidaman Creek, sold a line of heifers for $1260.
Cochrane Livestock, Kandanga, sold a Charbray bull for $2220. Dan Richards, Kilcoy, sold lines of vealer heifers for $1040, $1000 and $970. Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold a line of Charbray steers for $1680. Paul LeCompte, Yandina Creek, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1150.
