The man who had a vision for what tourism could bring to his town and the outback, Peter Evert has passed away.
Peter, 84, was a founding member of Winton's Outback Festival and its chairman from 1972-77, serving for over 40 years on the festival committee and paving the way for the tourism industry that now flourishes in the region.
He was also the Outback Queensland Tourism Association's first chairman, being awarded OQTA life membership in 2015.
Commenting on his massive contribution, a Winton Outback Festival social media post said that he recognised early on the potential of tourism and events to diversify the economy, build local pride and strengthen the community.
"He was a loyal custodian of Winton's Royal Theatre for decades, along with his late brother Vince Evert," the post noted. "Peter helped ensure the success of the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival, offering the theatre in 2014 for opening night."
Describing him as a dear mate, the author added that Peter, the town's pharmacist for many years, was always there for Winton and outback Queensland.
A keen pilot, he formed the Pelican Water Flying Club in Winton, and over the years, flew the Outback Festival committee from Winton to the Gympie Muster to learn how to grow the event.
He also flew doctors for the Queensland Department of Health from Winton to Boulia, helping where he could to keep outback Queensland connected and serviced.
Others remember his pioneering charter tourism flights to Sweers Island in the Gulf of Carpentaria for day fishing trips, returning back to Winton by nightfall.
Peter passed away on February 6, surrounded by his wife Joan and his extended family.
A service will be held at the Old Section Winton Cemetery on Tuesday, February 14 at 9.30 am.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
