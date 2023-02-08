Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Death of visionary western Queensland tourism pioneer, Peter Evert

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 8 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Past Winton Outback Festival organiser Peter Evert with Robyn Stephens OAM at the unveiling of a plaque for the festival's 50th anniversary. Picture: Sally Gall

The man who had a vision for what tourism could bring to his town and the outback, Peter Evert has passed away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.