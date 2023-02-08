Whether it's goats, pigs, sheep or cattle, Kogan producers Peter von Pein and Essie Barnes believe that quiet handling leads to quality meat.
The father-daughter duo run their mixed farming operation on around 11,000 acres, breeding and growing out their animals until they are ready to be taken to the works and sold through Culberts Meats in Dalby.
This paddock-to-plate model has allowed the pair to follow each animal all the way through the supply chain, prompting them to have a heavy focus on breeding animals for taste and customer satisfaction.
At the core of their mission to serve up a premium product, Mr von Pein and Ms Barnes use a free-range farming method, avoid the use of hormone growth promoters and raise all of their animals on grass, before being finished on a mineral mixed grain in the few weeks before slaughter.
The family are in the process of growing pig numbers again to meet the strong demand for free range pork, after destocking due to a tough few years of drought and poor prices.
The drought also took a toll on the family's cow herd, forcing them to cut back more than half of their numbers and let go of additional lease country.
They have since been restocking during a good couple of seasons, but after only receiving an isolated 22mm fall since October, Mr von Pein said the country was starting to dry off and that he may have to look at feeding again in the coming weeks.
"The calves are looking pretty good at the moment but the mums are getting knocked around a bit with the weather," he said.
"Even though we had all that rain last year, it just didn't grow any grass to last us into this season.
"I've been keeping plenty of trace minerals up to them, and urea and molasses, just to get that meat to be the absolute best we can.
"We don't put any hormone promotors in or anything like that, so we've got to try to get our meat to taste the best and still be able to make it work money wise."
Currently experimenting with different breed combinations, Mr von Pein recently replaced his Shorthorn bull with a Braford sire to go over his herd of Santa Hereford Cross cows.
"He's got some nice calves on the ground now but how they cut up at the end will be the real test."
In the way of achieving ultimate eating quality, Mr von Pein said temperament was one of the major factors which played into his breeding decisions.
"Temperament is one of the biggest things," he said.
"I don't care what breed you have, mad things will never do and they'll never cut up well."
While cattle are her father's forte, the goats have been Ms Barnes' project since she introduced them into their operation in 2016.
Starting out with majority Rangelands, she has recently been investing in some quality genetics to build up the Boer herd, including the purchase of several bucks from the Trio of Treasures and Pinacle Boer goat sales.
"The Boer kicks over anything else, meat wise," she said.
"We started with Rangeland does, and they breed but they take forever and there's no coverage on them.
"So we got some Lazy Acre Boer bucks, and we bred our numbers up and we've been going that way, and now I've bought these couple from Valley Boers.
"I've got the numbers now so I can get rid of my old bucks, and start going through and picking my better does and getting rid of the older girls.
"I'm pretty stoked and excited to see how it all pans out."
To round out their quadruple-threat operation, the pair also run sheep, using a Dorper ram over Dorper, Suffolk and Merino ewes.
