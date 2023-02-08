Queensland Country Life
Kogan producers utilising free-range farming practices to chase ultimate meat quality

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 8 2023 - 1:00pm
Essie Barnes and Peter von Pein are renowned on the Downs for producing great tasting, free range meat. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Whether it's goats, pigs, sheep or cattle, Kogan producers Peter von Pein and Essie Barnes believe that quiet handling leads to quality meat.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

