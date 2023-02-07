The record price paid for a bull in Northern Australia was upped by $10,000 today during the second day of the Big Country Brahman Bull and Female Sale in Charters Towers, when Lot 369 Arizona Sir Presley, a homozygous poll, sold for $170,000.
The 855kg, milk-tooth, 29-month-old grey, offered by by Paul and Catherine Mackenzie, Arizona Brahmans, Dingo, was purchased by Rob and Sharon Flute, Chatfield Brahmans, Charters Towers.
Mr Flute said the bulls temperament and bloodlines (by the superbly bred Clukan Doc, out of the highly pedigreed Glengarry Countess 2839) made him highly appealing.
"We'll be putting him in with some of our heifers straight away," he said.
Sir Presley measured 13mm and 9mm respectively for fats, with an eye muscle area of 143 centimetres squared, intramuscular fat of 5.8 per cent, a scrotal circumference of 38cm and a 90pc semen motility rate.
The tail definitely wagged at the sale, when lot 514 Lanes Creek Pendulum 2920, offered by Brian and Cindy Hughes, Lanes Creek Brahmans, Georgetown, became the second bull of the day to hit six figures.
The $115,000 winning bid was made by Dillon Scott, Yacamunda Investments, Rosetta, Collinsville, who succinctly described the 722kg, two-tooth, 23-month-old, as "faultless".
"He has great overall sire appeal. He'll be going straight in the paddock with some stud heifers," Mr Scott said.
These bulls were two of the 158 registered grey Brahman sires, which sold on the day for a gross of $2,257,500 to average $14,287 per head.
The result compared well in relation to the 2022 sale in which 144 registered grey bulls averaged $15,825 and 11 grey herd bulls averaged $9545 for a combined average of $15,380 and a gross of $2,383,795.
At the start of the sale action on Tuesday two packages of five semen straws and five sire authorisations from NCC Justified sold for $12,000 per package ($2500 per straw) to Mark and Pam Prichard, Ravenswood.
These results followed on from the day one solid outcome in which 136 red Brahman registered sires and herd bulls sold to gross $2,017,000, average $15,052, and top at $160,000, while 156 "Brahman Belles" stud heifers sold to gross $1,162,000 at an average of $7448.
In all, over the two days, 450 lots sold to gross 5,460,500 and average $12,134.
Queensland Rural sale agent Shaun Flanagan said he was very happy with the support the sale received from graziers in the north.
"These bulls and females will help them improve the genetics in their herds," Mr Flanagan said.
A full report from the 30th annual Big Country Brahman Bull and Female Sale will appear in the February 16 editions of the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.