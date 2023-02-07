Queensland Country Life
WeedSmart week Dalby photos

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
February 7 2023 - 9:00pm
Growers and agronomists have gathered for WeedSmart Week in Dalby to share the latest strategies for tackling problematic weeds and herbicide resistance.

