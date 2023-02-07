Growers and agronomists have gathered for WeedSmart Week in Dalby to share the latest strategies for tackling problematic weeds and herbicide resistance.
The two-day event on February 7-8 at the Dalby Events Centre features panel sessions with growers and agronomists discussing their wins and challenges with managing weeds in commercial settings using WeedSmart tactics.
Day one also featured a machinery expo where growers spoke about their experiences with the latest in spray and camera technology and mechanical weed control tools.
The second day is a farm tour with prominent growers of the eastern Darling Downs region showcasing their farms and sharing their innovative weed control methods.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.