Grain assisted heifers make 399c/$1626 at Moreton

February 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Competition for export cattle at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported an increased yarding of 451 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.

