Competition for export cattle at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported an increased yarding of 451 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
An improved quality line of export cattle sold to increased competition. The attendance of all major operators saw prices increase by 5-10 cents.
The bull market improved by 30-40 cents across the board. Trade cattle sold to a fully firm market.
A lesser quality yarding of weaners and backgrounds came to hand and remained firm.
Weaner males from the TK PIX Family Trust sold for 463.2c/kg to return $910. Colin Muller sold weaner steers for 469.2c to realise $1102. Weaner heifers from Kerry and Tracey Parker made 399.2c to come back at $799. Bruce and Michelle Warren consigned backgrounder heifers that sold for 373.2c to come back at $1000.
Grain assisted heifers from L and J Muller Pty Ltd sold to 399.2c or $1626. Allan Richter sold heavy feeder steers for 381.2c to return $1886. Camp View Grazing sold pens of pasture ox and 6 tooth ox that sold to 397.2c and 370c to realise $2045 and $1979 respectively.
Medium weight pens of cows from Andrew and Hayley Ahern sold for 309.2c or $1775. They also consigned a bull that made 298.2c or $2698. Jenoff Pty Ltd sold heavy cows for 309.2c to come back at $2419. Pens of heavy cows from Ross Sticklen and Janine Lau sold to 299.2c or $2023.
