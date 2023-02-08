Competition for export cattle at Moreton

Medium weight pens of cows from Andrew and Hayley Ahern sold for 309.2c or $1775. They also consigned a bull that made 298.2c or $2698. Jenoff Pty Ltd sold heavy cows for 309.2c to come back at $2419. Pens of heavy cows from Ross Sticklen and Janine Lau sold to 299.2c or $2023.