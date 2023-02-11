Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Kookaburra Park near Kenilworth becomes popular holiday destination

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
February 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kookaburra Park owners Adam and Emma Dickson have welcomed travellers from across the state to their site near Kenilworth. Picture: Supplied

ONE young couple's dream to take a run-down caravan park and turn it into a holiday hotspot has become a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.