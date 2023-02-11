ONE young couple's dream to take a run-down caravan park and turn it into a holiday hotspot has become a reality.
Located on the outskirts of Kenilworth, Kookaburra Park has quickly made a name for itself by offering travellers an "unplugged holiday experience" as well an idyllic setting for weddings.
The park is the dream child of 31-year-old couple Adam and Emma Dickson, whose passion for hosting travellers was born during their own overseas adventures.
"We spent a little more than a year travelling across Europe in a campervan and just loved every minute of it," Kookaburra Park co-owner Emma Dickson said.
"During our time over there, Adam built a tiny house with his own hands in Ireland, which we later rented out as an Airbnb and we enjoyed that experience so much we were eager to try and replicate it back in Australia."
After their European adventure concluded, the couple looked at 50 potential sites before eventually settling on Kookaburra Park at the end of 2019.
However, shortly after taking on the 75 acre site, their dreams looked to be dashed as the world came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think it would be fair to say the park was quite run down when Adam and I first took it on," Ms Dickson said.
"At the time I was working in business development and marketing, while Adam, being a bit of a jack of all trades, was working in IT, so we knew it was going to be a big job getting everything ready for our opening in March of 2020.
"However, only a week later the whole world shut down and it left us really wondering what was going to happen next.
"But we just rolled up our sleeves and kept ourselves busy by doing whatever jobs we could around the park until we could open up again, which I think probably helped us in the long run."
By her own admission, launching a tourism business at the start of the pandemic was scary, but the couple pushed on.
"We call ourselves a boutique park and that's because we consider ourselves to be a bit of a fancy caravan park with themed cabins, camping spaces and that sort of thing," Ms Dickson said.
"I would say about 99 per cent of our visitors really like the fact we are an unplugged facility because it allows them to not worry about work, switch off and be in the moment, while the one per cent that don't like it are most likely teenagers who are missing their phone.
"We are kind of like a farm stay but we are a bit different in the sense that we don't actually farm any of our own animals such as deer, pigs, goats and most recently Guinea pigs.
"It is always really special to see families go out to feed the animals together and get to experience animals that they might not have experienced before."
Recently, Kookaburra Park hosted its first wedding on site, which Ms Dickson said was an area of the business the couple was eager to grow.
"Being able to host a wedding here for the first time was really amazing and it is something we are really keen on doing more," she said.
"As well as that, we are also looking at offering more activities and amenities such as glamping and corporate retreats.
"One of the features of our park is the two kilometre trail that covers pretty much most of the park itself, making it the perfect way to enjoy the scenery, so we will be looking at different ways to continue making the park everything it can be and more."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
