Switch to rotational grazing pays off for Biloela family

Terry and Megan Dunne with their daughter, Greta (left) on their property, Shawlands, Biloela. Picture supplied

This is branded content for the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries



TERRY and Megan Dunne have a photo album containing pictures of grass.

It's not exactly stimulating coffee table reading for visitors but for the Biloela beef producers, it's a vital visual record of how their land improvements are going.

The Dunnes and their three children Harriet (23), Greta (20) and Declan (15) own Shawlands which is made up of 2340 hectares freehold, plus 1500ha of forestry lease, which runs a ring around the western portion of the property.

There, they run about 400 Droughtmaster-cross breeders on mostly ironbark and bloodwood forest country.

They predominantly produce and sell cattle for the backgrounding and feeder markets straight from the paddock with cull cows fattened and sold to the local meatworks in Biloela.

They mainly produce weaner steers, with most of the store cattle sold out of the paddock, and others going out as feeder steers to feedlots and fattening operations.



Their cull heifers go to the feeder market as well.

Harriet Dunne helps move cattle between paddocks as part of the rotational grazing system on Shawlands, Biloela, which is helping pasture growth and profitability. Picture supplied

Supporting this output has been the conversion to a rotational grazing practice which has not only improved their bottom line but also reinvigorated the natural environment.

Prior to the use of rotational grazing, the couple achieved grazing Best Management Practice (BMP) status.

This process highlighted the need to introduce rest periods into the grazing system, improve pasture diversity and manage the grass/tree balance which in turn, led to the rotational system being introduced over the past four years.

About half of their paddocks have been converted to the practice which has involved dividing blocks into smaller sizes (some down to about 81ha) and stick raking (using machinery to clear sticks, branches and scrub from paddocks) each paddock to remove regrowth vegetation to give grass better access to available moisture and nutrients.

In addition, improved pastures and legumes have been sown to provide better pasture diversity. By doing so, the overall drought tolerance of the property has also improved.

Cattle spend between 14 and 18 days in a paddock before moving on.

A dry start

THEY started rotational grazing in August 2018, before the 2019 drought, in a move not many in the district were considering at the time. The results have shone through, aided by a weather turnaround.

"The transition has also coincided with some fantastic seasons," Mrs Dunne said.

"We continued on through the 2019 drought even though we wondered what we were doing, but I think the recovery time after that drought, because we were rotating, was a lot faster.



"You can see the legumes coming through."

Patches of buffel grass, regarded by many as a premium grazing pasture, has been given a chance to regenerate as well, whereas once it was heavily eaten by the herd.

"I don't ever think it's going to be buffel country as such but there are small pockets of it and it just adds that diversity in the pasture," Mrs Dunne said.

Shawlands runs about 400 Droughtmaster-cross breeders on mostly ironbark and bloodwood forest country. Picture supplied

In more recent days, the Dunnes have become part of the Grazing resilience and sustainable solutions (GRASS) program, which helps graziers improve poor or degraded land through one-on-one support and tailored land-management plans.



This was spurred by attending a Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) workshop.

Assessments using the land condition assessment tool (LCAT) have been completed on the property to make up an Action Plan for Land Management.

This was completed as part of the GRASS program.



The GRASS sites assessed have been mapped and the Dunnes will be able to use this information for future reference and monitoring.

The engagement will help avoid overgrazing and tackle erosion, something which is already happening to a degree because of rotational grazing, with small areas of erosion starting to grass over due to being spelled.

Megan and Terry Dunne conduct pasture monitoring on their property to document how the paddocks are responding to their land management. Picture supplied

"It's nice to see the impact on those areas with bare patches now having cover on them," Mr Dunne said.

Another pasture management technique on the cards is strategic burning to control wire grass, a plant which provides little nutritional benefit to cattle.

Ironically, the healthy doses of moisture have put that on hold.

"We were going to try some strategic burning to try and control that but, honestly, we haven't done any because it's been raining," Mrs Dunne said.

Flow on effects

THE impacts of their concerted effort to manage in-paddock feed and reduce bare patches is having wider benefits such as better moisture retention and reduced run-off.

Herein lies the value of a photo album of grass, which helps with their ground cover assessment.

This album records past results and when used in conjunction with the monitoring sites positioned in all paddocks, ensures more accurate ground cover assessments and helps produce pasture budgets.

"We take photos every year and compare the year before to what we have now," Mrs Dunne said.

"We can actually quantify the ground cover. Just having that photo record is really good. It's an easy one to understand how you are traveling.

"It also means that once a year you are spending a day just looking at that, purposefully."

She said it was about matching the livestock numbers to the amount of pasture on hand, and being able to budget how much grass was available for the current stock numbers for the season ahead.

"You gradually increase it (the stocking rate) and when it gets dry you gradually decrease it," Mr Dunne said.

DAF also introduced them to the Stocktake GLM program.

This can assist with decisions around managing stock numbers to maintain good land condition.

Healthy grass growth is the result of conscious cattle movement, plus stick raking and sowing of improved pastures. Picture supplied

It involves a free smartphone app that can help calculate long-term carrying capacity, which is the average number of animals that a paddock can support over a planning period (five-10 years).

"A bit more of a scientific approach means when you are approaching dry weather, it helps you with your decision-making," Mr Dunne said.

The bottom line

WHILE they have become intrigued with the way the property is responding to sown pastures, increasing grass cover and capacity to hold condition in dry times, the Dunnes make no mistake their interest was prompted by a simple driver: profitability.

"If you actually look at your figures, to be moderately stocked and look after your land you are actually going to be financially better off," Mrs Dunne said.

"And I think it just gives us a lot of satisfaction looking at the plants and seeing better pastures.

"It also makes you feel like you've got a bit of a handle on a system that makes economic sense while still looking after the country."

Attending DAF workshops has helped the Dunnes improve their cattle operation and ability to budget for dry times ahead. Picture supplied

Work is ongoing

THERE are further plans to reformat the remaining parts of the property into the rotational grazing model.

With 400ha or so to be divided into five paddocks courtesy of 8-9km of fencing, it's going to require some funding and a substantial time commitment

"We are pretty excited about that actually because we think that will make a big difference, particularly because we know what we've done already works well," Mrs Dunne said.

Those future successes will likely be added to the established visual record of their achievements in that all-important photo album of grasses.

The Dunnes are taking part in a carbon workshop on February 28 and March 1 to assess their carbon footprint.

To find out about grazing best practice farming innovations in reef catchments, call DAF on 13 25 23 or visit www.qld.gov.au/FarminginReefCatchments