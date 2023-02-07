Quality varies at Toowoomba

The number of stock penned at the Toowoomba cattle sale increased by 281 head to 503.
Buyer attendance was good with some additional feeder buyers in the lineup.
There was a wide variation in quality however there were some very well presented lines included in the yarding.
The better quality lifted average prices with improvements of 10c to 15c/kg in places.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 528c to average 465c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 460c with most from 396c to 432c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 369c and made to 390c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 416c to average 381c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 444c to average from 382c to 384c/kg. A large sample of heavy weight yearling heifers made to 362c to average from 345c to 350c/kg.
A small sample of medium weight cows made to 256c and heavy weights made to 260c to average 258c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 234c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1880/unit.
- MLA
