Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling steers to restockers make 528c at Toowoomba

February 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality varies at Toowoomba

The number of stock penned at the Toowoomba cattle sale increased by 281 head to 503.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.