There were 216 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
A good quality yarding came to hand, with the market dearer for weaners and younger cattle.
JG Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1510. Joaquin and Vi Tapiolas, Kings Scrub, sold Red Brangus weaners, with steers selling for $1290 and heifers $1330.
Littlemore Farm, Colinton, sold a Brangus bull for $2860, cows for $1700, Charbray milk tooth heifers for $1670, cows and calves for $1900 and lines of weaner heifers for $1115.
Bev Jensen, Kilcoy, sold a line of young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1300. Peter Cavanagh and Paul McMillan, Harlin, sold Braford weaner steers for $1360 and $1320. Shanmist Pty Ltd, Royston, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1270.
Jason Juffs, Stanmore, sold a pen of eight to 10-week-old Droughtmaster male calves for $530. Barrie and Margaret Dunning, Harlin, sold a pen of Santa steers for $1540. Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold a Guernsey bull for $2640.
