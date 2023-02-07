Queensland Country Life
Light Charbray steers make 550c/$1250 at Gympie

Updated February 7 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 1:00pm
Flat back weaner steers sell from 480c to 556c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1406 cattle at their Gympie Sale held Monday, where the market remained firm for all descriptions.

