Flat back weaner steers sell from 480c to 556c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1406 cattle at their Gympie Sale held Monday, where the market remained firm for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Wallaville, Childers, Booubyjan, Brooweena, Woolooga, Kilkivan, Maryborough, Maleny, Conondale and all local areas.
Droughtmaster steers from Trevan - Marr, Cedar Pocket, made 392c/kg to return $2039. Charbray steers from Herb Perkins, Tiara, sold for 386c ($1905 and $1832). Droughtmaster steers from Wolvi made 402c ($1980 and $1903). Droughtmaster steers from D and T George, Cedar Pocket, made 404c ($1810 and $1804). Santa steers from Doug Sallaway, Crownthorpe, sold for 508c ($1588).
Light Charbray steers from the Mawhinney family made 550c ($1250). Simmental cross steers from J and H McMillan, Nargoon, Cinnabar, sold for 540c ($1318 and $1117). Light weight Droughtmaster steers from Thrangai Station, Coondoo, made 530c ($1100, $1060 and $1033). Generally better flat back weaner steers sold from 480c to 556c, while Brahman weaner steers sold from 360c to 400c.
Brangus heifers from Raft Rural sold for 440c ($1474). Droughtmaster heifers from Cooroy sold for 414c ($1415). Most feeder heifers sold from 340c to 362c. Weaner heifers to restockers sold to a top of 420c, while heifers to processors sold from 345c to 372c.
Cows and calves from Malcolm Mahon, Langshaw, made $2800. Charbray cows and calves from G Breitkreutz, Goomeri, made $2550 with the next run of cows and calves selling from $1300 to $1850.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.