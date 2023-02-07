Flat back weaner steers sell from 480c to 556c at Gympie

Light Charbray steers from the Mawhinney family made 550c ($1250). Simmental cross steers from J and H McMillan, Nargoon, Cinnabar, sold for 540c ($1318 and $1117). Light weight Droughtmaster steers from Thrangai Station, Coondoo, made 530c ($1100, $1060 and $1033). Generally better flat back weaner steers sold from 480c to 556c, while Brahman weaner steers sold from 360c to 400c.